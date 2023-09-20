Billie Eilish updates fans about her everyday life in her own way, like posting photo dumps on Instagram. The “What Was I Made For?” singer posted a series of pictures on the social media app on Tuesday, September 19, which included a hot tub moment of a bikini-clad woman in a nude-colored bikini. While it remains unclear exactly who the person in the photo is, fans were quickly whipped into a frenzy thinking it was the famed singer.

“some old,” Billie captioned the Instagram carousel.

In the photo, the subject’s face wasn’t visible as she arched her head and back over the edge of the enlarged tub. Instead, fans viewed her incredible physique and a giant dragon leg tattoo that is placed from her thigh to her hip.

Additionally, the other snapshots in the roundup included a surreal moment of lightning striking a high-rise city building and moody selfies.

Billie rarely ever posts swimsuit photos online, except for the time she shared moments from a January 2020 trip to Hawaii. Although the pictures were not provocative, fans shamed her in the comments section for the skin-barring post.

“I saw comments like, ‘How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualized and wear this?!’” Billie recalled during an interview with Dazed magazine that April. “It was trending. There were comments like, ‘I don’t like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18, she’s a whore.’ Like dude, I can’t win. I cannot win.”

Billie Eilish/ Instagram

The Grammy winner went on to admit that she often deals with body image struggles.

“There was a point last year where I was naked and didn’t recognize my body ‘cause I hadn’t seen it in a while,” she added. “I would see it sometimes and be like, ‘Whose body is that?’”

Billie has continued to be openly vulnerable about the topic over the years and even revealed she considers her body as her “ugly friend.”

“I love that my body is mine and that it’s with me everywhere I go,” the “Lovely” musician told The Sunday Times in June 2022. “My relationship with my body has been a truly horrible, terrible thing since I was 11.”

She continued, “I honestly don’t feel desired, ever. I do have this worry that I felt so undesirable that I may have occasionally tried too hard to be desirable. It makes me sad to think about.”

The “Ocean Eyes” singer echoed her sentiment one year later, when she described her strained relationship with her body in greater detail with Vogue.

“Going through my teenage years of hating myself and all that stupid s–t, a lot of it came from my anger toward my body, and how mad I was at how much pain it’s caused me, and how much I’ve lost because of things that happened to it,” Billie told the publication earlier this year. “I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years.”