She’s Got Ink! See Billie Eilish’s Chest Tattoo and Other Body Art: Pics, Meaning Behind Fairies, Dragon

Inked up. Fans of Billie Eilish caught a good look at her chest tattoo in a bikini photo her friend shared via Instagram in June 2023. The sultry pic showed the “Bad Guy” hitmaker enjoying the summer sun as she rocked a colorful triangle-shaped string bikini top. Peeking out from beneath the string across her chest was her small black “Eilish” tattoo in gothic-style font.

While Billie didn’t show the ink in its entirety, fans were happy to see even a small part of it, as she warned in her 2020 Vanity Fair interview that “you won’t ever see it.” It seems she’s had a change of heart since then.

Billie again spoke about the chest tattoo one year later as she interviewed with Vanity Fair in 2021. The singer revealed the simple meaning behind getting her stage name inked on her body, stating, “Yes, I love myself.”

In addition to the chest tattoo, Billie has two other ink designs on her body. She publicly debuted a tattoo of a dragon on her hip during her May 2021 lingerie photoshoot with British Vogue. The shoot made headlines because it had been a major change of pace for Billie style-wise, as she previously stuck to oversized clothing.

“I love these pictures, and I loved doing this shoot,” she wrote in an Instagram post with a photo from the shoot. “Do whatever you want whenever you want. F–k everything else.”

In her VF interview that year, Billie called her dragon tattoo a “big boy.” Again, fans have never seen this tattoo in its entirety, but she showed off the tail in British Vogue and at the 2021 Met Gala. Later, Billie revealed the dragon’s head in a cropped top selfie in May 2023.

Billie also has a tattoo of fairies on her left hand, which she debuted at the No Time to Die premiere in September 2021. In her VF interview one month later, she called them her “little guardian angel fairies” and revealed the ink was inspired by “a book that I had growing up — a little fairy book called Fairyopolis.”

After discussing her three tattoos in the interview, Billie said she’s “not gonna be all tatted up.” However, she does “have some more ideas.”

“Right now, I feel pretty satisfied. I feel like in a good zone with them,” she said. “Give me a little more time and then I’ll get another one.”

Scroll through the gallery below for photos of Billie’s tattoos.