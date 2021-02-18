New Jersey girls don’t slow down the drama, not even in a pandemic. The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 premiere took a turn when Teresa Giudice opened up about a rumor that Jackie Goldschneider‘s husband, Evan Goldschneider, cheated on her with someone at his gym. The franchise OG even brought up the unsavory details at Evan’s socially distanced birthday party. Here’s what we know about the feud so far.

When Teresa, 48, spoke about the gossip at the small event, her costars — including Margaret Josephs, sister-in-law Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania — were desperate to keep the hearsay away from Jackie, 44, who was hosting the party for her husband. While trying to keep Jackie in the dark, the RHONJ cast members all decided to take a trip to Lake George so they could get away without having to jump on a plane amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Days later, the journalist got on the phone with the Skinny Italian author to schedule a chat before the ladies embarked on their trip. Needless to say, Jackie heard about the rumor Teresa was peddling during the party after all.

When the pair — who also butt heads during Jackie’s first season on the show in 2018 but squashed their beef — sat down to talk things over, it got heated quickly. The attorney asked her costar to say that the rumor wasn’t true, but Teresa basically refused without explicitly saying no. At that point, Jackie compared Teresa’s allegedly unfounded claims to someone suggesting Teresa’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, “does coke in the bathroom at parties.”

The Paterson, New Jersey native hit the roof at Jackie’s words, repeatedly calling her a “c—t” and storming out. However, the mother of four doesn’t regret what she said about her costar’s daughter.

“I wasn’t starting a rumor about Gia. I was giving an analogy,” Jackie told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 18. “I think that like almost everyone will say that that’s an analogy and the truth is that there’s no one else in Teresa’s life that I can make her understand. When you say something about someone you love, whether or not it’s true, it hurts, you know? So, I don’t regret that because if I was saying something nasty about Gia, then I would regret it. But I was giving an analogy, which it was pretty clear to almost everyone.”

“[Teresa] doesn’t even know who told her [the rumor]. I don’t even think anybody told her. I think she pulled it out of her ass,” she continued. “I was really caught off-guard. I expect the best from people. I really thought that she was gonna make it right. And then we’d all go to Lake George the next day. And that is not the way it happened. And it really caught me off-guard.”