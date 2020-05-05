Courtesy Brie Bella/Instagram

Supportive pals! Former Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss gushed over pregnant Brie Bella’s nearly-nude baby bump photo following her appearance on “The Bellas Podcast,” and it’s the crossover friendship we never knew we needed.

“Hello [third] trimester,” the 36-year-old wrote on Instagram along with the hashtag “28 weeks pregnant.” The snapshot showed the Total Bellas star posing in a skimpy bra and underwear with her growing belly proudly on display. Needless to say, the athlete is absolutely glowing these days. “WOW … You look AMAZING,” Hannah Ann, 24, commented with a heart-eyed smiley and fire emoji.

Courtesy Brie Bella/Instagram

Hannah Ann became friendly with Brie and her twin sister, Nikki, during their lengthy chat on the April 29 episode of the WWE babes’ podcast. Nikki even opened up about her “difficult” split with ex-fiancé, John Cena and their “public breakup” after Hannah Ann recounted ending her engagement to Peter Weber. Although the pilot got down on one knee during the season 24 finale, he broke things off with Knoxville native shortly after because he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. He sparkled up a brief romance with Madi, 24, but is now dating contestant Kelley Flanagan. “There [was] a lot going on to where it kind of halted a little bit of my healing process versus if I were to walk away single,” Hannah Ann said about the situation after the reality dating show.

While there were many similarities in their stories, Nikki noted some key differences about her experience. “What was tough about that was it came out before the season [of Total Bellas] went on air. So, people thought it was a publicity stunt. Like, it was fake just to get people to tune in,” she recalled about her broken engagement from John, 43. “No, this is real. Like, I’m not lying.”

The ladies solidified their friendship, and the Bella twins made it clear they are Team Hannah Ann. “You got played so dirty,” Nikki added about the Bachelor Nation star’s split from Peter. “I mean, I’m so happy you guys didn’t work out, and whether that’s the real him or not, I was just so disgusted.”

We are here for the love between Hannah Ann and the Bella twins!