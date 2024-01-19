Jacob Elordi’s Family: Meet the Actor’s Parents and Siblings

Jacob Elordi has portrayed a wide range of characters from the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll Elvis Presley in 2023’s Priscilla to troubled high school teen Nate Jacobs ​in Euphoria, but the Australia-born actor is a boy next door at heart. The rising star grew up in a loving household as the baby of the family and his close-knit brood has supported Jacob’s acting dreams since the beginning.

“Jacob always had this very strong self-belief but of course, as parents, you try and be pragmatic and we were very pragmatic. He always knew what he wanted to be. And as his father, there was a time I said to him, ‘Mate, acting is a one-in-a-million kind of situation,’” Jacob’s father, John Elordi, told the Daily Mail in March 2022.

“And he said to me, ‘Well why can’t that one be me? Why can’t I be that one in a million?’ That’s how confidently he looked at things. So, as a parent, we just decided to back him to the hilt and trust that he knew what he was doing.”

Jacob Elordi’s Parents: ​Dad Jacob and ​Mom Melissa

The Saltburn star’s parents built their lives together both literally and figuratively. The family patriarch, who immigrated to Australia from the Basque region at 8 years old, worked as a house painter and handyman while Melissa took care of the kids full time. The family lived inside a loving home that took John 13 years to build from the ground up.

Fans had the best introduction to John and Melissa in June 2022 when they accidentally crashed Jacob’s Zoom interview on the Today show. The pair quietly sat on a bed as their son chatted to cohosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, who noticed his parents in the frame.

Although John and Melissa were strangers to the entertainment business before Jacob reached stardom, they have faith that he will continue to be a force to be reckoned with. “What little I do understand about the movie world is that it can be very fickle and one minute there might be something really big happening and then the next minute it’s gone,” John admitted to the Daily Mail. “I know what a hard worker Jake is so if he keeps doing that, which I know he will, then he will achieve whatever he puts his mind to.”

Jacob Elordi’s ​Siblings: 3 Older Sisters

The Kissing Booth actor told GQ in 2020 that his three older sisters are “relatively older than him.” Much like their support toward Jacob’s acting career, John and Melissa uprooted their family from Brisbane to Melbourne so that one of their daughters could attend The Australian Ballet School.

MEGA

Jacob was photographed with one of his sisters in New York City on January 18, 2024, before his big Saturday Night Live debut. The siblings headed into their hotel after rehearsals and Jacob’s sister carried most of their belongings as he B-lined to the entrance with his head down.