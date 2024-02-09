Kacey Musgraves was the multitasking queen at the 66th Annual Grammys when she announced her upcoming album in the middle of the event. The country star was featured in a promotional video for her new project during a commercial break that took place one hour into the February 4, 2024, show.

Kacey made sure her fans who weren’t tuning into the award show knew about the news and spammed Instagram with images of her upcoming album. In one photo, the “Slow Burn” artist posed fully nude as she lay in a fetal position in an open land of grass. Kacey posted additional pictures shortly after and seemingly used her new lyrics as captions.

What Is the Name of Kacey Musgraves’ New Album?

Deeper Well will be Kacey’s sixth studio album, following her past projects Same Trailer Different Park, Pageant Material, A Very Kacey Christmas, Golden Hour and Star-Crossed.

When Is Kacey Musgraves’ New Album ‘Deeper Well’ Coming Out?

The Texas cowgirl will drop her new album on March 15, 2024. Before the release date was announced, fans were able to preorder Kacey’s new tunes in either a vinyl, CD, or cassette tape from the official Kacey Musgraves website.

“My new album, Deeper Well, is arriving March 15th. It’s a collection of songs I hold very dear to my heart. I hope it makes a home in all of your hearts, too,” the “Rainbow” artist wrote in a February 8, 2024, Instagram announcement.

The same day, she released the first single from the album, also titled “Deeper Well.”

When Did Kacey Musgraves Announce Her New Album ‘Deeper Well’?

What better time to announce new music than on music’s biggest night?

Kacey’s promotional video featured various locations that all took place in nature and is seemingly coming back to her roots. Clips flashed of the musician wandering a large grass field, petting horses and watching the waves crash. During one moment, though, Kacey wrote down what seemed to be song lyrics in a notebook.

“I’m getting rid of the habits/ That I feel are real good at/ Wasting my time/ No regrets, baby,” the words read.

The video, which was also uploaded on the official Kacey Musgraves YouTube channel, ended with Kacey standing in a power pose with her arms crossed in front of her chest as she sang, “My Saturn has returned.”

Kacey Musgraves/ YouTube

Fans flooded the comment section with their excitement to not only listen to a new Kacey album, but to experience her new chapter in life through her music.

“Those last 5 seconds were enough to give me goosebumps! This will be THE álbum [sic],” one person wrote. “I’ll most likely be holding a crying/listening party when it’s dropped if you want to all join in,” a second fan joked.

As for exquisite social media marketing, Kacey made sure everyone’s Instagram feeds were filled with her posts.

“I’m saying goodbye to the people that I feel are real good at wasting my time,” she captioned a February 4 Instagram photo of herself holding a guitar. “No regrets, baby, I just think that maybe you go your way and I’ll go mine.”

Kacey’s follow-up post was a shot of two lambs with the caption, “..it’s been a real good time. But, you’ve got dark energy, something I can’t unsee and I’ve got to take care of myself..”

Finally, the “High Horse” artist uploaded the official promotional video – and the crowd went wild.

“Oh yay ! ! !” Gigi Hadid gushed in the comment section. “I’m scrumpt so loud when this came on tv [sic],” a fan wrote.