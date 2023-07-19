She said, “I do”! A source spotted Liev Schreiber and his pregnant girlfriend, Taylor Neisen, celebrating their secret vows at Il Buco restaurant in New York City on July 10.

“She was really excited,” the source tells Life & Style, “and kept showing off her ring to their friend, who took a picture of Taylor’s outstretched hand.”

The news comes just weeks after the actor’s ex, Naomi Watts, tied the knot with boyfriend of six years Billy Crudup in a New York City courthouse ceremony.

While Liev, 55, and Taylor, 31, are excited to make things official, too, there’s an even more important date they’re saving first — her due date.

An insider says the couple’s waiting to wed until after the baby is born and the former pageant queen’s had time to rest and recuperate. “Taylor wants a formal wedding, nothing extravagant, but she wants to walk down the aisle in a gorgeous gown.

“And who can blame her?” the insider says. “She’s never been happier and wants her fairy tale moment with Liev.”

The pair began dating in 2017, a year after the actor split from Naomi, with whom he shares children Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14.

“Liev’s kids adore Taylor and vice versa,” the source insists. “It’s a blended family that truly gets along, and Taylor and Liev are thrilled to be adding to it.”