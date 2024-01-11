Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes saw only two paths in his hometown of Dayton, Ohio — become a pastor, like his dad, or a junkie like so many around him in what was once called an opioid epicenter. “I felt like those were sort of the options where I grew up,” the 39-year-old said in a recent Taste of Country interview. Instead, Luke, whose country EP is called Pain Pills or Pews, threw himself into music, playing in his church band. “Music came first.” The American Sniper actor continued to make music after his big move to L.A., saying, “I was always in bands.”

Now that Yellowstone is wrapping up, the single star is thinking of making a pivot to music full time. “He’s not taking on other acting offers right now,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Luke’s really looking to hit the road sometime soon.” Next up, a spot at the famed Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, in April. Says the source, “It’s been a lifelong dream.”