Go, girl! Scott Disick proudly shared daughter Penelope’s gymnastic skills in a cute video on Sunday, November 29, that showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians kid doing a handstand.

“Yeah, P,” the Flip It Like Disick star, 39, captioned the short clip of the 8-year-old, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian. Penelope rocked her pajamas as she flipped onto her hands while using the wall for support. The young reality star even had her toes pointed in perfect form.

Courtesy Scott Disick/Instagram

It’s no secret Scott loves being a dad to his and Kourt’s three kids — Mason, 10, Penelope and Reign, 5. The coparents dated on-and-off for over 10 years before calling it quits in 2017. These days, the exes are on extremely friendly terms and even vacation together with their little ones.

Scott and the 41-year-old Poosh founder’s “friends and family are rooting for them to get back together,” an insider previously told Life & Style in November. “It’s clear there’s a lot of chemistry and love between the both of them still.” However, the two are simply “focused on coparenting” at the moment, but they do “have so much fun” teasing fans about their playful relationship.

The home renovator was “playing the field” earlier this fall following his split from Sofia Richie. The New York native was photographed on dinner dates with models Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin.

However, it appears he hit it off with Amelia Gray Hamlin, the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin. They started fueling romance rumors in October with multiple dinner outings. On November 16, Scott and Amelia, 19, looked to be more than friends while walking with their arms around each other on the beach in Santa Barbara.

The model even posted a cuddled up selfie on Thanksgiving and gushed that she is “thankful” for the reality stud. Prior to Scott, Amelia dated Mercer Wiederhorn. The pair never publicly confirmed their split, but the reality teen last spoke about her beau during an appearance on “The Skinny Confidential: Him and Her” podcast in August.

“We were literally just watching a movie, and then, like, I don’t know if you’ve ever had this feeling, but when he walked in, I don’t think I like, registered what he looked like,” she recalled of meeting her ex for the first time.

Amelia continued, “I was just like, him, like, that’s The One. I didn’t even have a conversation with him or anything, it was almost like his energy. His aura was just like affecting me. And I’m not really one to say, I don’t even think I’ve ever said that in my whole entire life, but it really happened.”

It looks like Scott is living his best life!