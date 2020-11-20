Not surprised! Scott Disick “liked” a series of sexy photos shared by ex Kourtney Kardashian on Thursday, November 19.

“Not OK,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, captioned seven Instagram photos of her during a fitting, which Scott, 37, gave a thumbs up to. She was rocking a black pencil skirt with a high slit, stylish blazer, black tights and matching sheer gloves. Khloé Kardashian also appeared in two of the photos wearing the same tights and gloves but an all-white ensemble.

Needless to say, the Poosh founder looked incredible in the snapshots. Her famous pal (and former rumored flame) Travis Barker commented three fire emojis and Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola commented on the “trippy” rug.

Scott and Kourtney, who share kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, love teasing fans on social media with their friendly and flirty relationship. However, their followers aren’t the only ones shipping the longtime on-and-off exes. Kourt’s “friends and family are rooting for them to get back together,” an insider told Life & Style in November. “It’s clear there’s a lot of chemistry and love between the both of them still.”

Unfortunately, rather than romance, the reality pair are “focused on coparenting” their kids at the moment and are fully aware of the effect they have on people. Kourtney and Scott “have so much fun together and love to rile their fans up by posting pictures together and leaving comments on each other’s posts,” added the insider.

The Flip It Like Disick star and Calabasas native dated on-and-off for nearly 10 years before calling it quits in 2017, but they always have each other’s backs. Scott never stopped “leaning on” Kourtney for guidance, a second insider previously told Life & Style. “Their dynamic is that she likes to care for him, and he depends on her for support.”

Scott and model Sofia Richie broke up in May after nearly three years together, and after briefly rekindling things, ended things for good a few months later. Since October, the reality dad has been spotted getting flirty with Amelia Gray Hamlin, the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin. As for Kourtney, she and model Younes Bendjima dated for two years before splitting in 2018. Although they seemingly refueled their romance a few months later, she appears to be single at the moment.

Scott and Kourtney will always keep us guessing! In the meantime, keep scrolling to see her latest photos.