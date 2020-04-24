Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

Ladies, get you a man with a sense of humor like Scott Disick’s. On Thursday, April 23, the Talentless founder, 36, posted a hilarious photo on Instagram using an aging filter. “Time flies when you stay home,” Scott captioned the snapshot of himself standing on his balcony with dog Hershula.

Unsurprisingly, Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, couldn’t help but LOL over her man’s elderly appearance and well-executed joke. The up-and-coming actress, 21, commented a laughing cat emoji to show the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star some support.

Of course, Scott’s fans also flocked to the post to chime in. “Lord Disick? More like Lord Grandpa,” one user wrote. “Are we just going to ignore how handsome he looks … even old?!” added another.

“Damn, looking like a straight legend,” a third user wrote, while a fourth echoed, “You’re an oldie … but a goodie, Scott!” As it happens, the proud father of three wasn’t just trying to be humorous. In fact, Scott’s “Stay Home” Talentless collection is to raise awareness about the rapid spread of COVID-19 and encourage people to remain in quarantine.

He and Sofia have been taking social distancing very seriously themselves. However, the alone time has also had a positive impact on their connection. “They’re both so appreciative to be healthy and have each other during this, there is zero drama in their relationship right now,” a source exclusively told Life & Style.

As for how Scott and Sofia are passing the time? “They’re swimming a lot, looking for new properties to buy (it’s Scott’s passion) and cooking a lot and trying to just be in the moment and not think too much about the future,” the insider added. “They’re having dinner together, lunch and breakfast every day, they spend time watching movies together and just talking one-on-one. They’re used to having a full house of friends, personal trainers, etc. … and just a lot of chaos. They’ve slowed down so much that I think that when this is over they may appreciate each other more than they did before.”

Good for Scott and Sofia! Keep it up, lovebirds.

