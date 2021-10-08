Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hair washing day. For some of us, it’s an everyday chore; for others, it’s more of a once-a-week-ish thing (thanks dry shampoo!). No matter how often you wash, rinse, and repeat, shampoo and conditioner are two sidekicks that always have your back. But with so many options, where does one even start to find their holy grail to fabulous hair?

If more volume is your #hairgoals, Pantene Pro-V Blends Rose Water is the pick-me-up your locks are calling for. Are you tired of having those pesky white flakes in your hair and on your clothes? Botanic Hearth’s Tea Tree duo will demolish dandruff without leaving your strands dry and stripped.

Whether you’re looking for shine, hydration, color protection, or dandruff control, there are so many options out there that won’t break the bank. We put together a list of our top wallet-friendly picks.

The Best Shampoo and Conditioners You Can Buy

The Best Overall Shampoo and Conditioner: Hair Food with Argan Oil & Avocado

Price: $23.78

Hair Food has taken the hair care world by storm. Their line is formulated without all the typical toxic chemicals found in many other products, like sulfates, parabens, dyes, and mineral oil. So you can feel good about what’s going in your hair.

We all want soft, smooth, hydrated, and full of life hair, right? Hair Food’s shampoo and conditioner set with argan oil and avocado are our top pick to give you just that, no matter your hair type. And at an affordable cost, it just proves you don’t have to spend a lot to get healthy, shiny hair.

The Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Regrowth: Bellisso Biotin

Price: $29.99

From diet and stress to genetics and aging, hair loss is common for men and women. However, you can minimize how much hair you lose and nourish new hair growth with the right products and hair care routine. Bellisso Biotin shampoo and conditioner is a must-have for thickening hair and decreasing hair loss while promoting regrowth.

The shampoo and conditioner both contain biotin, known to strengthen hair, collagen peptides, and spirulina extract to promote hair growth, prevent damage, and leave your hair shiny. These ingredients work together to block DHT, a hormone that contributes to hair loss. The best news? It’s also sulfate-free, so it’s great for any hair type. With over 11K reviews on Amazon and 4 1/2 stars, this set has us “adding to cart” immediately.

The Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Fine Hair: Pantene Pro-V Blends Rose Water

Price: $18.83

Pantene has been a popular drug-store hair care brand for years. Their Pro-V Blends line contains upgraded products with no sulfates, no silicones, no parabens, no dyes, or mineral oil. These hair care products are meant to transform hair by making it stronger.

Pantene Pro-V Blends Rose Water Shampoo and Conditioner is a hydrating set that provides instant relief to dry hair. How? A combination of rose gallica extract and pro-vitamin B5 is infused with a blend of nutrients and antioxidants to renew hair from the inside out. You can also find Micelles in the formula to remove build-up, impurities, dirt, and toxins on the scalp without stripping the hair.

We know many dry hair products can have your hair feeling weighed down, but not with this set. Your hair will look healthier and hydrated with shine and bounce!

The Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Preventing Frizz: Love Beauty & Planet Smooth and Serene

Price: $20.70

First things first, Love Beauty & Planet products are vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, silicone-free, dye-free, and formulated without phthalates. The packaging is also made from recycled materials, making this a brand you can feel good about using all around.

Whether you suffer from frizz during the hot, humid summer or all year round, the Smooth and Serene Shampoo and Conditioner set is perfect for combating hard-to-manage hair. Infused with organic coconut oil, argan oil, and French Lavender, these products will transform your tresses into healthy-looking, smooth, frizz-free hair. As a bonus, this set also includes a leave-in smoothie cream that works to detangle and smooth even more.

The Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Dry, Itchy Textured Hair: Head & Shoulders Royal Oils Bundle

Price: $29.98

Head and Shoulders has been a long-time leader in drug-store dandruff relief haircare products, so this new line exclusively for textured hair has us incredibly excited! Designed especially for black hair by a team of black scientists, the Royal Oils bundle was created to balance and repair the scalp for natural, relaxed, kinky, and coily hair.

Made without sulfates, parabens, and dyes, this moisturizing formula provides long-lasting relief from dandruff, dryness, and itch while giving your hair the hydration it needs to look and feel its best. Coconut oil and apple cider vinegar are perfect for soothing, cleansing, and nourishing textured hair. Believe us; your crown is going to love this set!

The Best Shampoo and Conditioners for Damaged Hair: L’Oreal Paris Elvive Total Repair

Price: $9.99

Do you have split ends, weak, rough, dull, and dehydrated hair? These are all signs that your hair is damaged. Using heat continuously on the hair or the wrong products will break down the protein and cause a lot of harm to your hair. The good news is, you can restore it! And we love L’Oreal Paris’ Elvive Total Repair to do just that!

How? With a combination of a patented ceramide with cationic polymers and amino acid complex, this shampoo and conditioner will cleanse your hair of all the gunk while infusing moisturizers so powerful your hair looks and feels smoother and shinier after just one use. But unlike its competition, Total Repair locks in moisture beneath the surface, so strands get softer every time you wash.

The Best Drugstore Shampoo and Conditioner for Color Treated Hair: Nexxus Hair Color Assure

Price: $29.96

We spend a lot of time and money coloring our hair, so it’s essential to use products to keep hair healthy and color vibrant. Our vote for protecting your color is Nexxus Hair Color Assure shampoo and conditioner!

Nexxus is known for mixing science and nature to create customized products that meet various hair care needs. This sulfate and silicone-free set cleanses color-treated hair and replenishes it with nutrients lost during the color process without stripping coloring. Want to restore shine and freshen up the current color? Assure is also infused with an exclusive protein fusion blend of elastin protein and quinoa to help revitalize hair. Grab this shampoo and conditioner to help extend your color and let your hair live its best life!

The Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Oily Hair: Herbal Essences Smooth Collection

Price: $15.89

Having oily hair but wanting smooth, frizz-free locks can be tricky! Many products out there will smooth your hair but weigh it down and cause it to become more oily. If you feel like you have tried them all without any success, you need the shampoo and conditioner from the Herbal Essences Smooth collection.

Made up of vitamin E, rose hips, and jojoba extract, this shampoo, and conditioner will deep clean your hair without over-cleansing (and causing more oil production) while de-frizzing for a smooth, shiny look. We also love that this line is certified PETA Cruelty-free, mineral oil, and silicone-free, dermatologist-tested, color-safe, and pH balanced. Plus, the luscious smell of floral notes will have your hair smelling amazing!

The Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Dehydrated Hair: Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner

Price: $48.00

Moroccanoil is the pioneer for argan-oil-infused hair and body care and has led the industry for over ten years with its luxurious products. Since Moroccanoil entered the beauty industry, they have won over 120 international awards and are adored by celebrities and famous hairstylists.

We love the hydrating set because it contains the best combination of ingredients to give your hair the moisturization it needs; Vitamin A, E, Argan Oil, and red algae. Sulfates, parabens, or phosphates-free, the shampoo and conditioner are safe to use every day whether you have color-treated or over-processed, dry hair. The Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner set is the most expensive on our list, but don’t let that deter you. You only need to use a little each time and will be left with healthy, hydrated hair!

The Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Shine: BioSilk Silk Therapy Duo Set

Price: $14.00

Dry, damaged hair tends to look dull and flat. If those words describe your hair’s current situation, don’t panic. The BioSilk Silk Therapy duo is the cure!

Sulfate, gluten, and paraben-free, BioSilk combines botanical extracts and herbs to cleanse and remove build-up while making hair soft and manageable. The best part? The silk proteins that penetrate the hair condition it to be its healthiest and restore shine.

The Best Budget Shampoo and Conditioner for Daily Moisture and Protection: Dove Nutritive Solutions Daily Moisture Duo

Price: $24.10

Dove is a leader in drug-store body care, but they also knocked it out of the park with the Nutritive Solutions Daily Moisture shampoo and conditioner. Free of alcohol, paraben, paraffin, and allergens, this duo offers protection for the everyday wear and tear we expose our hair to. And it’s perfect for those of us who wash our hair every day!

Why do we love it? The shampoo deeply nourishes the hair wash after wash, creating healthier locks in the long run when used as a system with the conditioner. It forms a shield around the hair fiber, protecting it from daily heat, pollution, and other damage. The results-shiny, hydrated, healthy hair that’s not weighed down.

The Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Dry, Itchy Scalp and Dandruff: Botanic Hearth Tea Tree Set

Price: $22.45

If you struggle with dry scalp, you probably also struggle with red, irritated patches and white flakes. It can be embarrassing, annoying, and itchy! The most effective way to deal with that dehydrated, itchy skin and dandruff is to add in a shampoo and conditioner duo that’s specifically formulated to soothe and nourish your scalp.

Our pick is Botanic Hearth’s Tea Tree set because both the shampoo and conditioner use pure tea tree oil, an antifungal that can control scalp itchiness and dandruff. The Tea Tree Shampoo also combines peppermint, lavender, and rosemary oils to stop bacterial and fungal growth and alleviate itchiness and irritation while providing a deep cleanse to your hair and scalp. The conditioner contains aloe vera, orange fruit extract, and silk protein to moisturize and rejuvenate hair. So say goodbye to white flakes and hello to healthy, hydrated hair!

Which Shampoo and Conditioner are best for your Life & Style?

Picking the best shampoo and conditioner ultimately depends on your hair type and goals. However, there are a few things to keep in mind when shopping for new haircare products.

First, it’s important to know your hair type. Does your hair tend to get oily within 24 hours of washing it? Then you need to opt for a duo that cleanses without stripping away your natural oils. Is your hair textured and struggling with itchiness and flakes? Head and Shoulders Royal Oils will have your locks feeling brand new. Are you finding that your ends feel almost straw-like? Moroccanoil Hydrating is your life-preserver. From there, you can narrow your search down to the best shampoo and conditioner for you!

Take the time to look at the ingredients. If your hair is screaming for hydration, ingredients like argan oil, avocado oil, shea butter, and argan oil are vital in restoring moisture. Tea tree oil is a super ingredient in fighting off dandruff and calming an itchy scalp. On the flip side- staying away from hair care products that contain sulfate, parabens, and alcohol is especially important if you color your hair or have a lot of damage.

Forget an extensive list of styling protocols consisting of multiple products—amazing hair starts in the shower with the best shampoo and conditioner!