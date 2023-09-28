2023 People's Choice Country Awards Red Carpet Arrival [Photos]

Roundup! See 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards Red Carpet and Celebrity Photos

Hold on to your saddles … there’s a new red carpet sheriff in town! The inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards is here, and the genre’s biggest artists are blazing the first-ever red carpet.

Stars like Toby Keith and Alecia Davis arrived at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, for the big event and stunned in their celebratory outfits. Fans will enjoy performances from new boots artists to country’s trailblazing singers, including Blake Shelton and Kelsea Ballerini.

Now, let’s round up the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards attendees.

