Looking to change the family routine? Look no further than these must-have essentials from Gryph and Ivy Rose!

From 100% recycled packaging and labels made from rocks, to 10x more active botanicals, you’ll become obsessed with this clean-beauty product line.

With its plant-based ingredients that are perfect for sensitive skin, to its no synthetic fragrance packed with natural botanicals that hydrate and help support the skin’s natural biome — as well as guard against common skin irritations — these three new products from Gryph & Ivy Rose will transform your family’s bathing routine.

BARE IT ALL: Shampoo & Body Wash

This magical all-over body wash is natural, non-irritating and built for the most sensitive of skin. It gently cleanses from head to toe while at the same time preserving the skin’s natural biome leaving your hair and skin naturally nourished. Great for littlest of kiddos to the OG. Bare it All, Shampoo & Body Wash $13.99 on gryphandivyrose.com.

COAT OF ARMS: Body Lotion

The smoother, healthier looking and noticeably glowy-er skin you get from this nourishing, protective body lotion becomes an addictive post bath-time must. Comforting & creamy — it’s soothing formulation easily absorbs and provides instant and long-lasting moisture. Protects skin of every age. Coat of Arms, Body Lotion $14.99 on gryphandivyrose.com.

SMOOTH SAILING: Herbal Conditioner

This daily-use, multi-purpose hair conditioner blew us away. Its secret power lies within its 100% natural ingredients including Shea Butter, Licorice and Tremella Mushroom that work to support the hair shaft and leaves hair unbelievably nourished and hydrated. Plus, it smells like coconut! What’s not to love. Smooth Sailing, Conditioner $14.99 on gryphandivyrose.com.