Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway. Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars.

Makeup is more popular than ever and with so many amazing brands to choose from it’s fun and easy to experiment with different looks. But what’s the best way to remove makeup? Well, that question has evaded the masses … until now! I reached out to some of the nation’s leading dermatologists to get their recommendation on makeup removal options.

“My patients with busy occupational schedules and social lives still prefer wipes! And in terms of convenience, they just can’t be beat. My personal favorite are the La Roche Posay Facial Wipes,” says dermatologist Dr. Amy Spizuoco. “Gently wipe in small, circular motions until all your makeup is gone!”

“Makeup wipes are extremely popular and great if you are in a pinch, but the ingredients and the chronic rubbing of the skin over time can be rather traumatic for some patients,” finds dermatologist Dr. Annie Chiu. “Using a cleansing balm like Farmacy Green Clean Cleansing Balm is much more gentle, especially if you have dry or sensitive skin. Use it nightly to wash away your war paint!”

“Some makeup removers contain preservatives that may cause skin irritation for patients with sensitive skin,” says dermatologist Angie Koriakos. “I recommend removing makeup with a gentle cleanser such as Cerave Foaming Facial Cleanser. Using lukewarm water to generate a lather will offer a soothing makeup removal.”

“As far as makeup removal goes, I prefer a double cleanse” explains dermatologist Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson. “Start with a gentle micellar water, such as Isdin Micellar Solution, followed by your favorite, mild cleanser. This micellar water is both color-free and so it’s perfect for taking off mascara after a long day and it sets the stage for healthy facial cleansing.”

“My goal is to get your skin so clear that you’ll need minimal makeup to look gorgeous ” exclaims dermatologist Dr. Alpesh Desai. “But even small amounts of makeup need to be removed every night, so pick a gentle, purifying face wash like Come Clean. It removes all traces of makeup without irritation, keeping your skin’s natural moisture intact and it’s a great value so you’ll have more money to buy new makeup to experiment with!”