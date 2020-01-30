Honesty hour! Bachelor Nation alums Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin agree that the “ship has sailed” when it comes to Bachelor star Peter Weber‘s romance with Hannah Brown, the duo tells Life & Style exclusively. Fans watched as the former Bachelorette leading lady spilled her guts to the pilot during the first two weeks of his season. She revealed that she has regrets “all the time” about ending things with him and feels as though she “f–ked up.” Eventually, the exes went their separate ways after a lot of tears, but some viewers theorized that they’ll find their way back to each other.

“I think after everything that went down … there was a part in me that I was like, ‘Oh, there’s going to be a twist and he’s going to end up with Hannah,'” confesses Becca, 29, about watching the reality show play out. “But, uh, no. I think they have parted their ways on good terms.”

ABC/Eric McCandless

Ben, 30, agreed with his Bachelor Live on Stage costar — but had an additional theory. “I think there’s a better percentage that Hannah Brown is our next Bachelorette than … she ends up with Peter,” says the reality stud. Nick Viall also previously admitted on his podcast, “The Viall Files,” that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the former beauty queen got a second chance at being the season lead. If Brad Womack can do it, why not Hannah?

Between Champagne-gate and beauty queen drama, it’s hard to say who is capturing Peter’s heart at the moment. There are some obvious frontrunners like Victoria Fuller, Victoria Paul, Madison Prewett and Alayah Benavidez, but the 28-year-old is still having a hard time navigating who’s there for the right reasons. “At this point in the game, I really truly don’t know who he’s going to end up with,” admits Becca about the California native. “I hope he finds someone out of all of the chaos that is going on right now, but … I think he’ll be fine in the end.”

Peter has been experiencing a lot of ~turbulance~ this season but we’ll keep our fingers crossed that he finds his Mrs. Right!