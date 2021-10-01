Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hulu has a LOT they’re adding to their collection in October. From James Bond to Star Trek to The Hunger Games to The Bachelorette, there’s something for every audience. Hulu’s holding back on us, though, and not releasing everything at once — they’re introducing their new items slowly throughout the whole of October. Talk about a cliffhanger! But never fear, they’ve got tons of new movies being added as well as new seasons of some of the most popular tv shows.

We’re going to give you a little sneak preview of some of the best Hulu movies and tv shows coming this October, and we know you’re sure to find something you like! They’re adding kid’s movies, suspense thrillers, reality tv, and so much more. There’s almost too much to choose from!

Sleeping with the Enemy

# of Seasons (if applicable): N/A

Rating (PG-13, R, NR, etc.): R

Cast: Julia Roberts, Patrick Bergin, Kevin Anderson

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

Sleeping with the Enemy is a 1991 psychological thriller set to be released on Hulu on October 1st and is definitely considered one of the best Hulu movies. Starring Julia Roberts and Patrick Bergin, this movie features a couple that slowly falls out of love and into trauma. A once-loving husband turns abusive and dangerous, and Julia Roberts’s character finds refuge in the arms of a school teacher after faking her own death. But, as in all horror movies, her past catches up to her, and she has to fight for her life.

The Hunger Games

# of Seasons (if applicable): N/A

Rating (PG-13, R, NR, etc.): PG-13

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence , Josh Hutcherson , Liam Hemsworth

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

This popular 2012 trilogy is making a grand entrance on October 1st. Based on the dystopian book series by Suzanne Collins, the first movie in the trilogy is about Katniss Everdeen who volunteers to compete in the Hunger Games in place of her younger sister. The Hunger Games is a battle to the death among tributes from various districts; thus this movie is filled with double crossings, star-crossed lovers, and edge-of-your-seat suspense. This movie definitely goes down as one of the best movies on Hulu!

Happy Feet

# of Seasons (if applicable): N/A

Rating (PG-13, R, NR, etc.): PG

Cast: Robin Williams, Elijah Wood, Brittany Murphy

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

This heartwarming 2012 movie is about, well, a penguin with happy feet! In a world where penguins express themselves through song, Mumble, the main character, can’t sing. But he can dance! An outcast from society, Mumble learns to love who he is through a series of misadventures where he makes friends who value him for who he is. He eventually returns to his flock to woo the girl of his dreams, and he is finally accepted for who he is.

The best part about Happy Feet coming to Hulu? Happy Feet 2 is coming as well! Check your Hulu for these movies on October 1st. It’s definitely one of the best kid’s movies on Hulu!

From Russia with Love

# of Seasons (if applicable): N/A

Rating (PG-13, R, NR, etc.): PG-13

Cast: Sean Connery, Daniela Bianchi, Robert Shaw

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

From Russia with Love is one of several James Bond movies coming to Hulu, including GoldenEye, Goldfinger, and Dr. No. This second-ever Bond movie premiered in 1963 and stars heartthrob Sean Connery as James Bond. In this movie, Bond faces the international terrorist agency SPECTRE who is after him for killing Dr. No (from the first Bond movie). Filled with fantastical gadgets, thrilling action sequences, and seductive love interests, this Bond film is an all-around favorite. It will be added to Hulu on October 1st.

Sleepless in Seattle

# of Seasons (if applicable): N/A

Rating (PG-13, R, NR, etc.): PG

Cast: Meg Ryan, Tom Hanks

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

A favorite chick-flick, Sleepless in Seattle stars Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. This 1993 romantic comedy follows the life of Sam Baldwin and his son Jonah after they lose their wife/mother Maggie to cancer. They move to Seattle to start a new life, and after Jonah convinces his dad to go on a talk show to talk about Maggie and how much he misses her, he gets thousands of letters from women around the country.

One letter, in particular, catches the eye of Jonah. Since his dad has been dating a woman Jonah doesn’t like, Jonah tries to set him up with Annie. After several humorous miscommunications and misunderstandings, the two finally end up together. Get ready to watch Sleepless in Seattle on October 1st and to add it to your list of best movies on Hulu!

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

# of Seasons (if applicable): N/A

Rating (PG-13, R, NR, etc.): PG-13

Cast: Dwayne the Rock Johnson, Channing Tatum, Lee Byung-hun, Bruce Willis

IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

G.I. Joe: Retaliation is a widely loved action film that came out in 2013. Falling under the genre of military science fiction, this movie follows the plots of Cobra commanders who want to destroy the world and the G.I. Joes who want to save it. Zartan impersonates the president and frames the Joes for stealing nuclear warheads from Pakistan. All but 3 of the Joes are killed in an airstrike commanded by the fake president, and they return to the US to find the original Joe in order to restore peace and balance. This nail-biter, best film on Hulu arrives October 10th.

Big Sky

# of Seasons (if applicable): 2

Rating (PG-13, R, NR, etc.): TV-16

Cast: Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, Jesse James Keitel, Ryan Philippe

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

The much anticipated season 2 of this crime series is premiering on Hulu on October 1st and is sure to be binge-worthy! Based on The Highway series of books by C. J. Box, this thrilling tv show follows the lives of private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt who join forces with Hoyt’s estranged wife to uncover the truth about the two girls who were kidnapped in Montana by a trucker. However, they soon discover that there are more missing victims, and the mystery turns much more sinister as they race against the clock to find the killer. This is definitely one of the best shows on Hulu!

Grey’s Anatomy

# of Seasons (if applicable): 18

Rating (PG-13, R, NR, etc.): TV-14

Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Grey’s Anatomy makes it on the list as one of the best shows on Hulu because it’s one of the longest-running shows on television. Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy premieres on Hulu on October 1st and is as dramatic as all of the other seasons. This medical drama follows the life of Ellen Pompeo’s character Meredith Grey (hence Grey’s anatomy) from the time she is accepted into the surgical residency program at Seattle Grace Hospital. There aren’t any sneak previews as to what this latest season holds, so you’ll just have to see for yourself!

Castle

# of Seasons (if applicable): 8

Rating (PG-13, R, NR, etc.): TV-PG

Cast: Nathan Fillion, Stana Katic

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Every season of this highly-rated crime comedy-drama is coming to Hulu on October 6th! Castle follows the life of Richard Castle (Nathan Fillion), a mystery novelist who shadows a detective after someone copied one of the murders from his books. He and Detective Kate Beckett (Stana Katic) then solve murders together, as he is signed on as a consultant. The two eventually go from friends (spoiler alert!) to lovers. Not only do we think it’s one of the best shows on Hulu, but IMDB rates it highly too!

Shark Tank

# of Seasons (if applicable): 13

Rating (PG-13, R, NR, etc.): TV-PG

Cast: Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Season 13 of Shark Tank is premiering on Hulu on October 9th! If you’re not familiar with this show, multimillionaires and billionaires, called sharks, listen to small business pitches and decide whether or not they want to invest in the business. There have been major investments and major busts, but it’s always fun to see the creative minds that walk through those doors. Maybe it will be your new favorite show on Hulu!

The Real Housewives of Orange County

# of Seasons (if applicable): 16

Rating (PG-13, R, NR, etc.): TV-14

Cast: Heather Dubrow , Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson

IMDB Rating: 4.1/10

Get ready for the 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County! This drama-filled season will be making its way to Hulu on October 14th. If you’ve never seen the show before, buckle your seats and get ready for a wild ride! This show follows the extravagant lives of rich people, especially trophy wives. There’s no shortage of drama there, especially considering that this show was inspired by various soap operas.

The Bachelorette

# of Seasons (if applicable): 18

Rating (PG-13, R, NR, etc.): TV-14

Cast: Michelle Young

IMDB Rating: 3.4/10

The 18th season of The Bachelorette is finally here! Get ready for some romantic comedy, some drama, some heartbreak, and some laughs. This season features Michelle Young and a whole sea of suitors — 30 men to be exact! If you love reality tv or have enjoyed watching The Bachelor in the past, then this show is sure to be a hit.

