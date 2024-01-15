Brenda Song is raising eyebrows on social media after sharing a cryptic post on Sunday, January 14.

Taking to her Instagram Stories with a black background and simple white text, the Disney alum, 35, wrote, “I don’t want to talk about it,” stopping short of an explanation. She ended the peculiar post with the abbreviation “IYKYK” – if you know you know – alluding to a possibly difficult circumstance.

The off-color message was strange for Brenda, who is notorious for keeping her personal life – shared with fellow child actor Macaulay Culkin – behind closed doors. The mom of two and the Home Alone star, 43, got engaged in January 2022, and have charmed people with their sweet romance. However, the Story post had people talking, with quite a few followers alarmed on the internet.

Fans may not have too much to worry about, however, as sleuths on X detected that the timing of Brenda’s post was likely connected to the Los Angeles Rams losing to the Detroit Lions in a 23-24 nail-biting game during the NFL’s wild card round. The Sunday night game had football fans losing their minds, as the run up to the Super Bowl is in full swing. The actress is a well-documented Rams fan and has been seen in the stands with her fiancé on a number of occasions, decked out in the team’s yellow and blue.

“I’m just so happy football is back,” the Suite Life alum posted on Facebook during the 2021 season, standing on the Rams field with her hands raised up to the roof. She congratulated the team on a successful kickoff to the season, clearly displaying her fandom.

Brenda and Macaulay have maintained their privacy, making their public interactions with one another and their two children – Dakota and Carson – that much sweeter. Fans got to indulge in their charming relationship when Macaulay accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2023, as he dedicated the momentous occasion to his partner.

“You’re the only person happier for me today than I am,” the Christmas season icon said of the mother of his children. “You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known. You’ve given me just all my purpose. You’ve given me family.”

Brenda was visibly touched by the comments, crying with happiness as her fiancé was honored. He brought levity to his heartfelt words, adding, “And after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people. You’re somewhere in there.”