Setting the record straight. Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute clapped back at social media users who speculated that she may have gotten plastic surgery work done to her face.

“I did not!” the 37-year-old responded to the troll who asked the rude question in the comments section of her latest Instagram selfie. “WTF with the [pout] or whatever you’re doing. Stop,” another commenter wrote, to which Kristen replied, “Oh, honey, you’re welcome to unfollow if you don’t like my face.”

The Michigan native has been open in the past about the going under the knife. As it turns out, the only time she has undergone plastic surgery was because she was involved in an accident. In October 2015, the former Bravo star fell onto her face while exiting an Uber and fractured bones in her face in three places.

The injury required facial reconstructive surgery. “Now I’m a bionic woman, and I have three titanium plates,” Kristen revealed to Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live shortly after her surgery took place. She even added, “And the big bummer was that I actually had just gotten fillers like two weeks before that — what a waste.”

The reality star and longtime costar and friend Stassi Schroeder were fired from the show that made them a household name in June 2020. The decision came following allegations from former costar Faith Stowers, who is Black. She claimed both girls had exhibited racist behavior toward her, which included calling the police on her for a crime they knew she did not commit.

Kristen apologized on Twitter days after the allegations came to light. “It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance,” she wrote at the time. “I’m ashamed, embarrassed and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

“Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished,” rep Steve Honig told Life & Style days later. “Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward.”