Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway . Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars.

We were always told that if you eat potato chips or chocolate at night you’d wake up with a zit in the morning. But is there actually a correlation between diet and acne? I reached out to the three of the nation’s leading dermatologists to find out!