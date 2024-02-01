Every Time NFL WAG Brittany Mahomes Was Slammed by Fans

Your account
Rob Carr / Staff

Brittany Behaving Badly! Every Time Brittany Mahomes Was Slammed ​by Fans During Patrick’s NFL Career

Feb 1, 2024 5:33 pm·
By
Picture

Brittany Mahomes, the former soccer player and wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been in the news a lot recently due to her close friendship with pop superstar Taylor Swift. ​Unfortunately, not all press for Brittany has been good press.

Shortly after Taylor started dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the two NFL WAGs began spending a lot of time together on and off the sidelines. The duo frequently sits together and cheers on their men from a private box and have even been spotted out on multiple girls’ nights with Taylor’s other celebrity friends.

​The extra attention surrounding Brittany has resulted in some not-so-savory reactions to ​her public behavior. ​Scroll through the gallery for a timeline of every time she has been called out by fans.

Picture