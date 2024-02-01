Every Time NFL WAG Brittany Mahomes Was Slammed by Fans

NFL Karen?

On January 31, 2024, a TikTok video posted by CBS from inside the stadium after the Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens AFC championship win went viral due to fans claiming Brittany was exhibiting “Karen” behavior.

In the video, Brittany was seen walking alongside Patrick as they exited the stadium. Toward the end of the clip, Brittany separated from her husband and turned to an employee of the venue to ask, “Where do we go from here?” as she motioned her fingers in a circle. The gesture ​rubbed some viewers the wrong way.

“It’s the where do we go from here and the finger twirl for me 😳,” one viewer commented.

“Britney [sic] Mahomes personality is BRUTAL,” another wrote. “The attitude.”

A third commented, “Mahomes wife needs to get up off her high horse.”

However, some supporters jumped to Brittany’s defense, with one writing, “I don’t get the hate. I would ask the same question if I didn’t know.”

​On January 31, the same day the video went viral, Brittany seemingly responded to the diva claims. The personal trainer reposted a quote to her Instagram Story that read, “I take rumors as a compliment. The fact that you’re bringing my name onto tables I don’t sit at shows your obsession. Stay bothered.”