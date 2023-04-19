Greens Superfood Powder: 5 Products You’ll Actually Want to Drink
Life & Style Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
As much as you try, it can be hard to get all the nutrients, vitamins, and minerals you need on a daily basis. And you’re not alone. As few as one in ten adults get enough fruits and vegetables.
That’s where greens superfood powders come in. These supplements are filled with fruits and veggies, like spinach, broccoli, kale, seaweed, blueberries, goji berries, ashwagandha, mushrooms, and tumeric, to help you reach the recommended amount of nutrients for a healthy diet. Many are made with probiotics and prebiotics to aid digestion, too.
The nutritious ingredients in greens powders make it much easier and cheaper to get all your fruits and vegetables on a daily basis. Not only can you get a good portion of the necessary vitamins and minerals all at once, but it’s also typically much less expensive than buying superfoods separately—especially organic, which can get pricey.
We found five of the best greens superfood powders you can buy to give you a headstart on eating a balanced diet. The ones we picked are made with all kinds of natural and organic ingredients with nothing artificial added. And they don’t taste grassy, so you’ll actually want to drink them.
- Best Overall Greens Superfood Powder: Organifi Green Juice
- Best Greens Superfood Powder for Increased Energy: Earth Echo Island Bliss
- Best USDA-Organic Greens Superfood Powder: Ancient Nutrition Organic SuperGreens
- Best Greens Superfood Powder with Added Nutrients: Pure Essence LifeEssence Powder
- Best Greens Superfood Powder with Digestive Enzymes: Akasha Naturals Superfood Greens Powder
Health Benefits of Greens Superfood Powder
While greens powders can’t fully replace a balanced diet, they do provide a lot of health benefits when taken as a supplement. Some potential effects you might notice are:
Immune system support
The high concentration of vitamins and minerals in greens powders can help keep your immune system healthy to fight off illnesses.
Digestive system support
Greens powders usually contain fiber and probiotics which help with digestion, regularity, balancing gut flora, and maintaining healthy stomach bacteria. Powders are often mixed into water, and the added hydration assists your digestive system, too.
Reduced oxidative damage
Antioxidants in greens powders neutralize free radicals, which are damaging molecules found in things like pollutants and cigarette smoke. Free radicals damage the body’s cells and can lead to cancer, aging, and other illnesses. You can get antioxidants from fruits and veggies like blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, Goji berries, kale, beets, and spinach, and these are often included as ingredients in greens powders.
Increased energy levels
If your diet doesn’t have enough vitamins and minerals, you might feel tired or have low energy levels. Greens powders can supplement those missing nutrients to give you more energy. Some even have added ingredients like Coffeeberry to naturally boost your energy levels.
Reduced stress
Many greens blends are made with adaptogens, such as ashwagandha, ginseng, and reishi mushrooms. These ingredients help your body adapt (hence the name) to stressors in your life and lower cortisol.
Best Greens Superfood Powder in 2023
1. Best Overall Greens Superfood Powder: Organifi Green Juice
This powder is packed with vitamins, minerals, amino acids, antioxidants, and electrolytes. Chlorella and wheatgrass contain detoxifying chlorophyll, and ashwagandha provides stress-relief. Plus, matcha green tea helps boost your energy and keep you focused, making it a perfect morning pick-me-up. Lemon supports your immune system with vitamin C, and prebiotics improve your body’s absorption of minerals and aid digestion.
There are also travel-sized packs you can purchase so you can maintain your greens routine on the go.
Pros:
- Organic – USDA Certified
- Glyphosate Residue Free
- Gluten-free
- Non-GMO
- Helps balance cortisol levels for stress-relief
- Contains detoxifying ingredients
- Travel size available
Specs:
- Size: 9.8 oz
- Servings: 30 per container
- Flavors: Original Mint, Crisp Apple
What customers love: You don’t have to worry about your green drink tasting grassy with the Organifi Green Juice—shoppers love the taste of the Original Mint flavor, saying it tastes like a mint smoothie. Reviewers say they drink the powder every day to get all their nutrients, and one customer commented that they’ve incorporated it into their post-workout recovery.
2. Best Greens Superfood Powder for Increased Energy: Earth Echo Island Bliss
The Island Bliss flavor of this greens powder tastes like pineapple, orange, and banana. It’s formulated with a blend of superfoods and vegetables, including organic spirulina, moringa, chlorella, and maca. With CoffeeBerry, pomegranate extract, and acai, the powder helps boost your energy naturally, making it a great option for people who want something healthier than coffee.
And Earth Echo plants a tree for every purchase, so you’ll be helping out the environment as well as your health with this product.
Pros:
- Gluten-free
- Dairy-free
- Soy-free
- Non-GMO
- Contains organic ingredients
Specs:
- Size: 9.7 oz
- Servings: 30 per container
- Flavor: Island Bliss
What customers love: One reviewer said they would recommend this greens powder to anyone who doesn’t get enough fruits and vegetables. According to shoppers, the powder tastes great on its own or when mixed into smoothies.
3. Best USDA-Organic Greens Superfood Powder: Ancient Nutrition Organic SuperGreens
All of the ingredients in this powder are certified organic. The formula includes a Digestive Health Blend that contains two billion CFUs of Ancient Nutrition’s proprietary and clinically-studied probiotics in every scoop. It’s filled with other healthy ingredients, too, like broccoli, spinach, kale, berries, spirulina, chlorella, oat grass, ashwagandha, and alfalfa grass.
Pros:
- USDA-certified organic
- Vegan
- Gluten-free
- Nut-free
- Dairy-free
- Non-GMO
- Kosher
Specs:
- Size: 7.05 oz
- Servings: 25 per container
- Flavors: Greens, Mint Original, Mint New, Watermelon
What customers love: One customer who isn’t a big vegetable eater said that the Ancient Nutrition Organic SuperGreens powder helps them get all their nutrients in one drink. It has helped improve shoppers’ energy and clarity.
4. Best Greens Superfood Powder with Added Nutrients: Pure Essence LifeEssence Powder
This greens superfood powder is full of phytochemicals, which have a bunch of health benefits, including:
- Support the immune system
- Reduce inflammation
- Support healthy organ functions
- Boost energy levels
The multivitamin powder is a great option for people who don’t like or forget to take other types of vitamins. It contains bacopa monnieri, which helps with learning, memory, and stress response, as well as adaptogens eleuthero and codonopsis. It also has goji berries that provide antioxidant effects.
Pros:
- Contains phytochemicals
- Organic
- Vegan
- Gluten-free
- Tested for purity, quality, and heavy metals
Specs:
- Size: 7.3 oz
- Servings: 30 per container
- Flavor: Lemon-Lime
What customers love: One shopper called this greens blend the best powdered vitamin they’ve found. Others say it improves their energy levels, absorbs quickly, and reduces bloating.
5. Best Greens Superfood Powder with Digestive Enzymes: Akasha Naturals Superfood Greens Powder
This greens blend is perfect for customers who need digestive support. With nine million CFU of probiotics, prebiotics, and digestive enzymes, the powder restores your GI system and promotes better digestion. It also has adaptogens, including reishi mushroom powder, to relieve stress.
Pros:
- Dairy-free
- Soy-free
- Wheat-free
- Contains prebiotics and probiotics
- Contains digestive enzymes
- No added colors or fillers
Specs:
- Size: 10 oz
- Servings: 30 per container
- Flavor: Apple-Cinnamon
What customers love: Reviewers say this greens powder is a great alternative to coffee if you need a little boost in the morning.
How We Picked Our Favorite Greens Superfood Powders
To find the best green superfood powders, we researched each company and product to make sure they’re nutritious and don’t have any harmful substances. These are some of the factors we considered when making our picks:
- Organic ingredients
- Natural ingredients
- No artificial additives
- Flavors
- Positive customer reviews
What is Greens Powder?
Greens powders are a type of dietary supplement, like protein powder, that are taken to help increase the amount of greens and vegetables in your diet. While these types of powders can taste kind of grassy from all the greens, many contain natural sugar substitutes and sweeteners to make them taste better. Greens powders are usually low in calories with plenty of vitamins and minerals, like calcium, iron, and potassium.
The formula can vary depending on the brand, but common ingredients include:
- Spinach
- Kale
- Spirulina
- Chlorella
- Kelp
- Wheatgrass
- Oat grass
- Blueberries
- Acai berries
- Raspberries
- Strawberries
- Goji berries
- Broccoli
- Carrots
- Probiotics
- Prebiotics
- Basil
- Echinacea
- Stevia leaf extract
- Fiber
- Ashwagandha
- Turmeric
- Ginger
- Green tea
- Mushrooms
- Beets
How to Pick the Best Greens Powder for You
The most important thing to do when choosing a greens powder is to read the ingredients list. Make sure it contains only natural ingredients and no harmful artificial additives, and check the amounts of the vitamins and minerals you want to add to your diet.
It’s also a good idea to research the brand and read customer reviews to see what real people think about their products. You should consider the flavor, too. Some people may prefer unflavored, but if you don’t like very grassy-tasting drinks, look for other flavors so you’ll actually enjoy taking your supplement.
FAQs:
Is greens powder safe?
Greens powders are generally safe, but there are some possible risks to taking them. Some greens blends have been found to have contaminants, such as heavy metals. Another factor to consider is whether you’re taking any medications. Vitamin K can interact with some types of medicines, such as antibiotics, cholesterol medications, weight-loss drugs, and blood thinners. You should also be careful if you have allergies. Be sure to read the ingredients to ensure there isn’t anything included that you’re allergic to. Additionally, the effects of supplements on people who are pregnant or breastfeeding aren’t well known, so it’s not recommended for them to take greens powders.
Even though these supplement powders are healthy and full of nutrients, you shouldn’t use them to completely replace fruits and vegetables in your diet, just like you can’t take a vitamin as a meal replacement. Since the ingredients are in a powdered form, you won’t get the hydration that you would from non-dried foods, and some nutrients can be lost in the drying process.
How do I consume greens powder?
Greens powders are super simple to take—just mix the recommended amount into water or another drink. Many people add them to smoothies, too.
Can I take too much greens powder?
It may seem surprising, but there actually is such a thing as too many vitamins and minerals. Some to be wary of are iron, calcium, and vitamins A, C, and D. So if you eat a lot of fruits and veggies or if you take a multivitamin already, you could end up getting too much of certain vitamins and nutrients. Ask your doctor to make sure you’re taking a healthy amount.
If you don’t eat all the fruits and vegetables you should, give these greens superfood powders a try. They’re so easy to consume, there’s basically no excuse to not take them every day—just add the powder to your drink or smoothie.
Our picks are packed with nutrients from healthy ingredients like kale, spinach, berries, wheatgrass, oat grass, kelp, beets, mushrooms, and green tea. They’ll make an excellent addition to your diet to help you become a little healthier.