Life & Style Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As much as you try, it can be hard to get all the nutrients, vitamins, and minerals you need on a daily basis. And you’re not alone. As few as one in ten adults get enough fruits and vegetables.

That’s where greens superfood powders come in. These supplements are filled with fruits and veggies, like spinach, broccoli, kale, seaweed, blueberries, goji berries, ashwagandha, mushrooms, and tumeric, to help you reach the recommended amount of nutrients for a healthy diet. Many are made with probiotics and prebiotics to aid digestion, too.

The nutritious ingredients in greens powders make it much easier and cheaper to get all your fruits and vegetables on a daily basis. Not only can you get a good portion of the necessary vitamins and minerals all at once, but it’s also typically much less expensive than buying superfoods separately—especially organic, which can get pricey.

We found five of the best greens superfood powders you can buy to give you a headstart on eating a balanced diet. The ones we picked are made with all kinds of natural and organic ingredients with nothing artificial added. And they don’t taste grassy, so you’ll actually want to drink them.

Health Benefits of Greens Superfood Powder

While greens powders can’t fully replace a balanced diet, they do provide a lot of health benefits when taken as a supplement. Some potential effects you might notice are:

Immune system support

The high concentration of vitamins and minerals in greens powders can help keep your immune system healthy to fight off illnesses.

Digestive system support

Greens powders usually contain fiber and probiotics which help with digestion, regularity, balancing gut flora, and maintaining healthy stomach bacteria. Powders are often mixed into water, and the added hydration assists your digestive system, too.

Reduced oxidative damage

Antioxidants in greens powders neutralize free radicals, which are damaging molecules found in things like pollutants and cigarette smoke. Free radicals damage the body’s cells and can lead to cancer, aging, and other illnesses. You can get antioxidants from fruits and veggies like blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, Goji berries, kale, beets, and spinach, and these are often included as ingredients in greens powders.

Increased energy levels

If your diet doesn’t have enough vitamins and minerals, you might feel tired or have low energy levels. Greens powders can supplement those missing nutrients to give you more energy. Some even have added ingredients like Coffeeberry to naturally boost your energy levels.

Reduced stress

Many greens blends are made with adaptogens, such as ashwagandha, ginseng, and reishi mushrooms. These ingredients help your body adapt (hence the name) to stressors in your life and lower cortisol.

Best Greens Superfood Powder in 2023

1. Best Overall Greens Superfood Powder: Organifi Green Juice

Organifi

This powder is packed with vitamins, minerals, amino acids, antioxidants, and electrolytes. Chlorella and wheatgrass contain detoxifying chlorophyll, and ashwagandha provides stress-relief. Plus, matcha green tea helps boost your energy and keep you focused, making it a perfect morning pick-me-up. Lemon supports your immune system with vitamin C, and prebiotics improve your body’s absorption of minerals and aid digestion.

There are also travel-sized packs you can purchase so you can maintain your greens routine on the go.

Pros:

Organic – USDA Certified

Glyphosate Residue Free

Gluten-free

Non-GMO

Helps balance cortisol levels for stress-relief

Contains detoxifying ingredients

Travel size available

Specs:

Size: 9.8 oz

Servings: 30 per container

Flavors: Original Mint, Crisp Apple

What customers love: You don’t have to worry about your green drink tasting grassy with the Organifi Green Juice—shoppers love the taste of the Original Mint flavor, saying it tastes like a mint smoothie. Reviewers say they drink the powder every day to get all their nutrients, and one customer commented that they’ve incorporated it into their post-workout recovery.

Buy Now!

2. Best Greens Superfood Powder for Increased Energy: Earth Echo Island Bliss

Earth Echo

The Island Bliss flavor of this greens powder tastes like pineapple, orange, and banana. It’s formulated with a blend of superfoods and vegetables, including organic spirulina, moringa, chlorella, and maca. With CoffeeBerry, pomegranate extract, and acai, the powder helps boost your energy naturally, making it a great option for people who want something healthier than coffee.

And Earth Echo plants a tree for every purchase, so you’ll be helping out the environment as well as your health with this product.

Pros:

Gluten-free

Dairy-free

Soy-free

Non-GMO

Contains organic ingredients

Specs:

Size: 9.7 oz

Servings: 30 per container

Flavor: Island Bliss

What customers love: One reviewer said they would recommend this greens powder to anyone who doesn’t get enough fruits and vegetables. According to shoppers, the powder tastes great on its own or when mixed into smoothies.

Buy Now!

3. Best USDA-Organic Greens Superfood Powder: Ancient Nutrition Organic SuperGreens

Ancient Nutrition

All of the ingredients in this powder are certified organic. The formula includes a Digestive Health Blend that contains two billion CFUs of Ancient Nutrition’s proprietary and clinically-studied probiotics in every scoop. It’s filled with other healthy ingredients, too, like broccoli, spinach, kale, berries, spirulina, chlorella, oat grass, ashwagandha, and alfalfa grass.

Pros:

USDA-certified organic

Vegan

Gluten-free

Nut-free

Dairy-free

Non-GMO

Kosher

Specs:

Size: 7.05 oz

Servings: 25 per container

Flavors: Greens, Mint Original, Mint New, Watermelon

What customers love: One customer who isn’t a big vegetable eater said that the Ancient Nutrition Organic SuperGreens powder helps them get all their nutrients in one drink. It has helped improve shoppers’ energy and clarity.

Buy Now!

4. Best Greens Superfood Powder with Added Nutrients: Pure Essence LifeEssence Powder

Pure Essence

This greens superfood powder is full of phytochemicals, which have a bunch of health benefits, including:

Support the immune system

Reduce inflammation

Support healthy organ functions

Boost energy levels

The multivitamin powder is a great option for people who don’t like or forget to take other types of vitamins. It contains bacopa monnieri, which helps with learning, memory, and stress response, as well as adaptogens eleuthero and codonopsis. It also has goji berries that provide antioxidant effects.

Pros:

Contains phytochemicals

Organic

Vegan

Gluten-free

Tested for purity, quality, and heavy metals

Specs:

Size: 7.3 oz

Servings: 30 per container

Flavor: Lemon-Lime

What customers love: One shopper called this greens blend the best powdered vitamin they’ve found. Others say it improves their energy levels, absorbs quickly, and reduces bloating.

Buy Now!

5. Best Greens Superfood Powder with Digestive Enzymes: Akasha Naturals Superfood Greens Powder

Akasha Naturals

This greens blend is perfect for customers who need digestive support. With nine million CFU of probiotics, prebiotics, and digestive enzymes, the powder restores your GI system and promotes better digestion. It also has adaptogens, including reishi mushroom powder, to relieve stress.

Pros:

Dairy-free

Soy-free

Wheat-free

Contains prebiotics and probiotics

Contains digestive enzymes

No added colors or fillers

Specs:

Size: 10 oz

Servings: 30 per container

Flavor: Apple-Cinnamon

What customers love: Reviewers say this greens powder is a great alternative to coffee if you need a little boost in the morning.

Buy Now!

How We Picked Our Favorite Greens Superfood Powders

To find the best green superfood powders, we researched each company and product to make sure they’re nutritious and don’t have any harmful substances. These are some of the factors we considered when making our picks:

Organic ingredients

Natural ingredients

No artificial additives

Flavors

Positive customer reviews

What is Greens Powder?

Greens powders are a type of dietary supplement, like protein powder, that are taken to help increase the amount of greens and vegetables in your diet. While these types of powders can taste kind of grassy from all the greens, many contain natural sugar substitutes and sweeteners to make them taste better. Greens powders are usually low in calories with plenty of vitamins and minerals, like calcium, iron, and potassium.

The formula can vary depending on the brand, but common ingredients include:

Spinach

Kale

Spirulina

Chlorella

Kelp

Wheatgrass

Oat grass

Blueberries

Acai berries

Raspberries

Strawberries

Goji berries

Broccoli

Carrots

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Basil

Echinacea

Stevia leaf extract

Fiber

Ashwagandha

Turmeric

Ginger

Green tea

Mushrooms

Beets

How to Pick the Best Greens Powder for You

The most important thing to do when choosing a greens powder is to read the ingredients list. Make sure it contains only natural ingredients and no harmful artificial additives, and check the amounts of the vitamins and minerals you want to add to your diet.

It’s also a good idea to research the brand and read customer reviews to see what real people think about their products. You should consider the flavor, too. Some people may prefer unflavored, but if you don’t like very grassy-tasting drinks, look for other flavors so you’ll actually enjoy taking your supplement.

FAQs:

Is greens powder safe?

Greens powders are generally safe, but there are some possible risks to taking them. Some greens blends have been found to have contaminants, such as heavy metals. Another factor to consider is whether you’re taking any medications. Vitamin K can interact with some types of medicines, such as antibiotics, cholesterol medications, weight-loss drugs, and blood thinners. You should also be careful if you have allergies. Be sure to read the ingredients to ensure there isn’t anything included that you’re allergic to. Additionally, the effects of supplements on people who are pregnant or breastfeeding aren’t well known, so it’s not recommended for them to take greens powders.

Even though these supplement powders are healthy and full of nutrients, you shouldn’t use them to completely replace fruits and vegetables in your diet, just like you can’t take a vitamin as a meal replacement. Since the ingredients are in a powdered form, you won’t get the hydration that you would from non-dried foods, and some nutrients can be lost in the drying process.

How do I consume greens powder?

Greens powders are super simple to take—just mix the recommended amount into water or another drink. Many people add them to smoothies, too.

Can I take too much greens powder?

It may seem surprising, but there actually is such a thing as too many vitamins and minerals. Some to be wary of are iron, calcium, and vitamins A, C, and D. So if you eat a lot of fruits and veggies or if you take a multivitamin already, you could end up getting too much of certain vitamins and nutrients. Ask your doctor to make sure you’re taking a healthy amount.

If you don’t eat all the fruits and vegetables you should, give these greens superfood powders a try. They’re so easy to consume, there’s basically no excuse to not take them every day—just add the powder to your drink or smoothie.

Our picks are packed with nutrients from healthy ingredients like kale, spinach, berries, wheatgrass, oat grass, kelp, beets, mushrooms, and green tea. They’ll make an excellent addition to your diet to help you become a little healthier.