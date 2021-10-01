Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The popular sketch comedy series has been running for more than 46 years, featuring up-and-coming comedians, seasoned favorites, celebrity hosts, and famous musical guests. Did you know that big names like Tina Fay, Chevy Chase, and Jimmy Fallon got their start on the show? SNL has a wide range of comical tongue-in-cheek skits — a lot of themes poke fun at pop culture and current events, especially political topics that can sometimes walk a fine line with the audience. But hey, that’s what SNL is there for! 😉

COVID-19 sadly cut the previous SNL season short, which aired only three remotely-produced episodes, called “Saturday Night Live at Home.” Viewers were excited for the return to normalcy, and Season 46 marked the awaited return to Rockefeller Plaza in New York City with former cast member Chris Rock as the host.

Season 47 debuts on October 2nd at 11:30 pm EST/10:30 pm CST, hosted by Owen Wilson and musical guest Kacey Musgrave. Others slated for the season include Kim Kardashian, singer Halsey, and former SNL cast member Jason Sudeikis. You don’t want to miss any of the comedic gold — thankfully, a Hulu subscription can grant you access to the show all season long.

How to watch Saturday Night Live’s Season 47 Premiere

NBC has been SNL’s home for the past four decades — viewers can tune in live to watch it or hop onto their free Peacock account for access (with ads, unfortunately). For the best versatility and convenience, Hulu is the top choice to watch SNL’s season premiere. Cord-cutters can select from services and plans from $5.99 to $64.99 for Hulu + Live TV. There’s also a Disney Bundle that lets users stream content on Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for only $13.99 per month.

While there isn’t necessarily a “free” way to watch the show, users can get a 30-day free trial that’ll grant them access to enjoy the four new episodes in season 47. Viewers can opt to cancel the subscription before their trial is up (you have to enter your card information regardless), but we’re pretty sure Hulu will convince you to stay. There are plenty more binge-worthy shows and movies on the platform for you to enjoy!

Can you watch all Saturday Night Live seasons on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers have access to many of SNL’s seasons and episodes — specifically seasons 1-5 and 30-46. So pop some popcorn, settle in, and enjoy the comedic brilliance of one of television’s longest-running sketch comedy shows!

