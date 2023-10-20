Jimmy Fallon’s relationship troubles with wife Nancy Juvonen have been amplified due to the writers’ strike as their marriage is said to be in “crisis.”

“Jimmy and Nancy have always had a contentious relationship, but it’s been particularly bad recently. Especially during the writers’ strike they were fighting a lot, arguing over money, living arrangements and his drinking,” a source told In Touch on Friday, October 20. The insider went on to tell the outlet that Nancy, 56, is “very, very controlling and it’s taking a toll.”

While The Tonight Show host, 49, “can be a great guy,” he is known to have “demons and he can be selfish,” the outlet reported. “Nancy has let him get away with murder in the past. She partied hard with him back in the day. And he always had a lot of freedom. But this is different, they’re never together.”

According to the outlet, distance is also at play amid the couple’s downward spiral, as Jimmy relocated from New York City to Long Island for no “clear reason.” “Nancy and the kids spend summers and a lot of weekends at Sagaponack,” a source told the outlet of the host’s family.

The couple first started dating while working together on the 2005 film Fever Pitch, although they met the year prior after being introduced by mutual friend Drew Barrymore on the set of Saturday Night Live. Jimmy starred in the baseball flick alongside Drew, 48, while Nancy’s production company, Flower Films, produced the romantic comedy.

Getty

“[Nancy] just stood out in this gray [background], almost like a painting,” the host gushed about their first encounter during an April 2020 episode of The Tonight Show. “You stood out like a neon [person].”

They went on to tie the knot in December 2007. Jimmy and Nancy became parents for the first time after welcoming daughter Winnie via surrogate in 2013. Baby No. 2, daughter Frances, followed the next year.

In honor of their 14-year wedding anniversary, Jimmy shared a sweet tribute to his wife via Instagram in December 2021 with the caption, “Here’s to many more years of us crying laughing. You’ll never read this because you’re not on social media, but as we all know these posts will be here forever so I’m sure the kids will see this one day and say ‘Gosh, dad was a romantic.’”

While the New York-based couple maintain a relatively private relationship, the source told In Touch, “If they get divorced, she’s going to take every penny.” The late night host brings in an estimated $16 million per year and has accrued a net worth of around $70 million, according to multiple reports.