Onward and upward. After a rocky few years, Jason Sudeikis is starting 2024 on a brighter note. A source exclusively tells Life & Style that the Ted Lasso star has been dating actress Elsie Hewitt “for a few months,” after being introduced by mutual friends in the business.

The couple were spotted embracing outside a West Hollywood hotspot in mid-January, and the source says Jason, 48, is “smitten” with the Teenage Badass actress, 27. “He thinks Elsie’s gorgeous and she makes him laugh and gives him what he needs right now, which is a little fun and amusement.”

Jason, who battled with ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde over custody of kids Otis, 9, and Daisy, 7, until last fall, isn’t looking for commitment, says the source.

“But Elsie isn’t into anything too serious either. She’s easygoing and knows the cool places in L.A. and Jason’s happy to tag along. They see each other when they can.”