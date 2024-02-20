Look who’s back! Just over two weeks after Taylor Swift announced her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which fans think will be about her split from Joe Alwyn, the British actor returned to social media for the first time in months.

Joe, 32, posted a carousel of photos on Instagram on Monday, February 19. In addition to seemingly recent photos from his life, including an image of a dog and a selfie taken in a small mirror, the Conversations With Friends star also shared a goofy childhood picture. He noticeably turned the comments off on his post.

The former Hulu star’s social media return comes following a number of public appearances throughout the month of February. On February 13, he attended a pre-BAFTAs event and left at the end of the evening with Ellie Bamber and Saffron Hocking. The trio was photographed getting into the same vehicle before departing the event.

Taylor’s fans were quick to point out their shock at Joe being photographed in public with the actresses, as he was notoriously private while dating the pop star. The exes were together for more than six years before splitting at the beginning of 2023 and were rarely photographed together during the relationship.

Ever since Taylor, 34, announced The Tortured Poets Department at the Grammys on February 4, fans have speculated that the record will be a breakup album about her split from Joe. The “Karma” singer confirmed that she started working on the project “two years ago,” which puts its conception at the beginning of 2022.

Although Taylor and Joe didn’t break up until a year after that, there have been hints that trouble was brewing in the relationship long before they actually called it quits. Most notably, Jack Antonoff revealed that he and Taylor wrote the song “You’re Losing Me,” which Taylor released in May 2023, in December 2021. With lyrics like, “Do I throw out everything we built or keep it?” and “I sent you signals and bit my nails down to the quick,” Swifties have theorized that the track is about Taylor coming to the realization that her relationship with Joe was on its last legs.

The Grammy winner also released the tracklist for TTPD, which will be released on April 19, and the song titles are telling. Track names like “So Long, London,” “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” and “But Daddy I Love Him” all seemingly hint that we’re in store for some gut-wrenching breakup tunes on the record.

“Songwriting is something that actually gets me through my life,” Taylor said while performing in Australia on February 16. “I’ve never had an album where I needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”