Everything isn’t wonderful in Lily Allen and David Harbour’s marriage. Rumors of a rift began circulating in late October when the singer, 38, unfollowed the Stranger Things star, 48, on Instagram.

“David and Lily have been leading separate lives for months,” a source exclusively admits to Life & Style. “She’s been so busy with her play in London, and he’s spent a lot of time back in the States. No doubt the long distance has taken a toll.” That’s not to say it’s over, though. “Distance will always be something they need to contend with, but it doesn’t have to be a dealbreaker,” notes the source. “Right now, David and Lily both seem to want to fight to save things, and there’s certainly plenty worth saving. Only time will tell if they can pull it off.”