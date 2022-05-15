Jamie Foxx has done it again, this time behind the scenes. Jamie’s Discovery+ reality show, Million Dollar Wheels, received a Critics Choice Real TV Awards nomination for Best Business Show. He is well known for his award-winning acting and singing, but for Million Dollar Wheels, he took his talent behind the scenes to serve as an executive producer on the show for the very first time.

Million Dollar Wheels is a critically acclaimed reality show following celebrity car dealer and Jamie’s friend, RD Whittington. RD is most well known as the founder of Wires Only, a full-service automotive, entertainment and aviation company specializing in exotic automobiles, watercrafts, private jets and more.

The show gives an inside look into the world of a competitive luxury vehicle dealer who serves some of the biggest names in Hollywood. A-List stars like J Balvin, Kim Kardashian, Tom Holland and Floyd Mayweather make appearances in the show’s first season.

Along with the support from the critics, Million Dollar Wheels broke record numbers on Discovery+, proving that the first season of the show is a success according to viewership. Also nominated in the Best Business Show category are American Greed (CNBC), Bar Rescue (Paramount+), Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network), Shark Tank (ABC) and Undercover Boss (CBS).

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards was launched in 2019 to celebrate nonfiction, unscripted and reality television programming across many platforms. The awards show also recognizes industry leaders, with special awards highlighting career achievements.

The in-person event takes place on June 12 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Actors, comedians and podcast hosts Randy and Jason Sklar will host the award show. Bob Bain and Joey Berlin will serve as executive producers.