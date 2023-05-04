Presenting Immersive Video Activation

Putting Fans Inside the Action at the Starting Line With ‘Fast X’

‘Fast X’ ​Arrives in Theaters May 19, 2023

WHAT:

Immersive video activation puts fans inside the action to push the limits at the starting line with Universal Pictures’ Fast X.

Racing Fan Fest is announcing an exciting partnership with Fast X, presenting an immersive and interactive video activation as Universal Pictures’ Fast X premieres in theaters on May 19, 2023. Here, visitors will be able to put themselves inside the movie, using high-end technology, powerful ingenuity and a real Fast and Furious supercar. Guests will also be able to walk away with a video of them in the new movie Fast X.

Racing Fan Fest

The immersive video activation will be located inside the Red Bull Fan Zone, showcasing cars, racing and culture. Additionally, inside the Red Bull Fan Zone, artist María Becerra will put on a special live performance for fans. María Becerra is Argentina’s top female artist, reaching figures of more than 22 million monthly listeners on Spotify and more than 2 billion views on YouTube.

This performance marks the world premiere of her new original song “Te Cura” written for Fast X. To RSVP for free entry, a free drink and exclusive commemorative cup, visit eventbrite.

WHO:

María Becerra is offering a special live performance for fans. Becerra is Argentina’s top female artist, reaching figures of more than 22 million monthly listeners on Spotify and garnering more than 2 billion views on YouTube. Her new original song “Te Cura” is featured on the Fast X soundtrack.

WHEN:

Red Bull Fan Zone Activation Hours will take place on Thursday, May 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, May 5, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, May 6, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, May 7, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

María Becerra Performance

Friday, May 5, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Wynwood Marketplace: 2250 NW Second Avenue Miami, Florida, 33127