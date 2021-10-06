Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

They say that a smile is the best accessory you can wear and one you should bring with you everywhere you go. It’s the key to great first impressions, forming connections, and has been linked to improving your mood. With so much weighing on your smile, it’s easy to see how teeth whitening can make its way into your self-care routine!

The vast range of teeth whitening options may seem overwhelming — expensive dental procedures, whitening strips, cutting-edge toothbrushes, and brightening pens are just a few of the available options. But which one is the best fit for you?

Fortunately, we’ve explored the offerings and selected the best whitening for just about every qualm, question, and case out there — so read on to find the product that will deliver your best and brightest smile!

The Best Teeth Whitening Products You Can Buy

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Best Overall Teeth Whitening Product: Crest 3D White Whitestrips Vivid Plus Teeth Whitening Kit

Price: $29.99

Millions of smiles have been made brighter and more brilliant with Crest 3D Whitestrips. One of the most trusted whitening products on the market, these strips can remove years of pesky stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, revealing a brighter, whiter smile!

After just 10 days of use, Crest 3D Whitestrips produce full results and remarkably whiter teeth—but you’ll notice a more vibrant smile after just 3 days with these enamel-safe whitening strips. Apply the strips daily for 20 minutes, or opt for the 1-hour express treatments for a complete smile revamp on your lunch break. That’s quite an upgrade from your dentist’s pricey chemical whitening!

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Best Teeth Whitening Product with LED Technology: Luelli Teeth Whitening Kit

Price: $49.99

The Luelli Teeth Whitening Kit uses a fast-acting whitening gel and an innovative LED mouth tray to upgrade your smile in a snap. This kit takes LED technology to the next level with 32 lights for total, complete whitening in less time. The mouth tray also features several whitening modes: stain removal, cleaning/preservation, or a combination of both, so you can customize your whitening session however you please.

The waterproof silicone tray is comfortable, soft, and can easily fit any mouth size. Apply the gel, then pop in the tray during your morning commute or while getting ready at home—all you need is 16 minutes for a more brilliant smile! Once your whitening session is over, simply rinse and dry the mouth tray, and you’re all set…it really can be that easy!

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Best Teeth Whitening Product for On-the-Go Whitening: LOVOOD Teeth Whitening Pen

Price: $15.99

Whether you’re heading out on a first date, job interview, or night out, sometimes you need a smile enhancement on the go. The Teeth Whitening Pen from LOVOOD gives you quick, painless teeth whitening whenever you need it. With a twistable pen and soft brush tip, it only takes a minute to apply!

The minty gel is made with a safe form of peroxide that quickly and effectively removes stains from coffee, tea, and everything in between. With regular, consecutive use, your smile can become 4–16 shades whiter. Throw it in your purse or backpack for convenient whitening wherever the day takes you.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Best Natural Teeth Whitening Product: Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips by Oral Essentials

Price: $49.99

If you’re looking for a teeth whitening remedy that uses natural ingredients, Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips by Oral Essentials have you covered! These certified non-toxic strips are safe for everyday use. With a formula that opts for naturally derived ingredients and essential oils, Lumineux strips create brighter teeth without sensitivity or damage to enamel and gum tissue.

This option uses homeopathic ingredients like sea salt, aloe, coconut, and minerals to deliver results with simple, 30-minute treatments. With delicious flavors like coconut and lemon, these whitening strips offer the brilliance you’re looking for with ingredients you can feel good about.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Best Teeth Whitening Product with Flavor: Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips

Price: $24.99

If you love the results that whitening strips provide but have a hard time with their chemical taste, Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips are the perfect solution. These strips come in a wide range of flavors, including spearmint, coconut, cinnamon, strawberry, peppermint, and even peach! Now, you can get professional-grade whitening that removes years of stains without subjecting yourself to the unpleasant taste of chemical whiteners.

Each strip is made with an enamel-safe gel that’s gentle enough for sensitive teeth, plus premium adhesion to prevent slipping. Zimba boasts that their customers experience noticeably whiter teeth after one use and long-lasting results for months after continuous treatment.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Best Teeth Whitening Product for Ultimate Luminosity: MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit

Price: $29.95

If you’ve tried teeth whitening products and haven’t had much luck, consider adding this dental-grade kit to your shopping cart! This product was formulated to turn your smile up 10 shades lighter with just 7 days of treatments. In fact, you’ll brighten your beam by 2 shades on the first 10-minute application.

This FDA-safe teeth whitening formula is enamel-safe, sugar-free, gluten-free, and vegan. It was designed to safely remove stains from food and drinks in the mere 10 minutes a treatment takes. MySmile even boasts clinically proven results with millions of brighter, whiter smiles and happy customers!

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Best Professional Teeth Whitening Product: iSmile Teeth Whitening Kit

Price: $48.00

iSmile’s Teeth Whitening Kit may be on the pricier end of the list, but with results comparable to a $500 professional treatment, you’re getting a great deal. Daily 10-minute treatments can lighten teeth up to 8 shades in just one week, resulting in dental-grade results from the comfort of home.

This kit contains an enamel-safe carbamide peroxide formula designed by a team of dental experts to be equally gentle and effective. The patented teeth whitening light tray is soft and comfortable, and the gel has a cooling mint flavor for a pleasant experience. One of the main perks of this kit is that it’s manufactured in an FDA-regulated facility, so you can enjoy worry-free whitening.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Best Teeth Whitening Product for the Value: VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen

Price: $19.99

With the value you get from VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pens, you’ll really have something to smile about. For just $20, you’ll get 40 teeth whitening treatments that take just a minute to apply. With consistent use, your smile will be 4–8 shades brighter without any residual sensitivity.

Since this pack comes with two compact, lightweight pens, you can conveniently whiten your teeth wherever you see fit—keep one at home and the other in your purse, backpack, or office. Then, when you need a smile upgrade, simply twist, smile, and swipe.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Best Teeth Whitening Product for Quick Results: Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Kit With Whitening Wand

Price: $44.97

If you’re approaching a milestone event or vacation but don’t have several weeks ahead for whitening treatments, Crest Whitening Emulsions will lumify your pearly whites in no time! This kit features a tube of whitening emulsion gel that you can use multiple times a day for faster results. When you factor this in with the blazing-fast application process, whitening is easier than ever.

One of the best features of this kit is how simple it is. All you have to do is swipe the emulsion gel on with the whitening wand, then go about your day! The gel is formulated with a hydrating base that absorbs quickly, eliminating the need for rinsing or brushing. The breakthrough formula gets to work instantly, staying on your teeth to bring the brightening action without causing sensitivity or discomfort.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Best Teeth Whitening Product for People with Dental Work: AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit

Price: $48.50

If you’ve had dental work done in the past, you definitely don’t want to risk the results of your expensive procedure—but with the AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit, you can achieve the smile you’re aiming for without damaging caps, crowns, or veneers.

In addition to being safe for a range of dental restoration procedures, this kit’s gel is safe for tooth enamel, helps to remove plaque, and polishes while whitening. After frequent 20-minute daily treatments, stains begin vanishing and teeth are noticeably more vibrant. This kit uses an accelerator light with a built-in timer to speed up the brightening process, making whitening safer and simpler.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Best Teeth Whitening Product for Sensitive Teeth: IDOLUSTER Teeth Whitening Kit-LED Light

Price: $18.99

For those with extra sensitive teeth who still want to brighten their smile, the IDOLUSTER Teeth Whitening Kit offers extra protection and peace of mind. In addition to three gel whitening pens, the kit features a desensitizing gel pen that doubles down on tooth protection by supporting enamel, eliminating sensitivity, avoiding soreness, and strengthening teeth.

IDOLUSTER’s kit is equipped with a phone-powered LED light for convenient at-home use, plus a soft, comfortable mouth tray. Most users experience whitening effects after their first session, but complete results only take a few weeks of continuous use. With this kit, sensitive teeth will no longer hold you back from achieving a brilliant, bright smile!

Which Teeth Whitening Product is best for your Life & Style?

Thanks to at-home teeth whitening, illuminating your smile is completely attainable without booking appointments or breaking your bank account. Removing stains and brightening teeth can be as simple as applying a strip or swiping a gel while getting ready for work, making dinner, or watching your favorite TV show.

Pick the teeth whitening solution that delivers the results you’re aiming for in a way that’s compatible with your routine and lifestyle. Whether your preference is for natural ingredients, fast-acting results, or effortless application, you’re sure to find a teeth whitening solution that will take your smile (and your confidence) up a notch!