OK, Sofia Richie, we see you! The model posted a seemingly pointed quote following her split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Disick. “I am not for everyone, and that is my magic. You cannot take that from me,” the excerpt from Sofia’s Sunday, November 29, Instagram Story read.

While it’s been nearly three months since the 22-year-old and the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, called it quits for good, Scott’s love life continues to raise eyebrows. The Talentless founder recently sparked dating rumors with 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

Scott and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star were first spotted arriving together at the same Halloween party on October 31. Since then, they’ve had a handful of public outings — including packing on the PDA at a beach in Santa Barbara on November 16.

Weeks prior to that, the father of three, who shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, was photographed on respective dates with models Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin. “He isn’t settling down with anyone,” a source previously told Life & Style of Scott’s post-split lifestyle. “He’s playing the field.”

As for Sofia, she’s been doing her best to move on. Scott and the up-and-coming actress dated for almost three years before their relationship hit a snag in May. At the time, the pair resolved to take a break. After a brief reconciliation in July, Sofia and the New York native permanently went their separate ways in August.

Lionel Richie‘s daughter felt as though things between them were “getting to be very serious [with] a lot of responsibility,” an additional insider revealed to Life & Style in September. Moreover, “taking care of Scott” became too much to handle.

In late April, the Flip It Like Disick producer checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility to treat emotional issues related to the deaths of his parents. Scott’s mother, Bonnie Disick, died in October 2013, and his father, Jeffrey Disick, passed away in January 2014. The E! personality returned to Los Angeles after less than a week in treatment. “Getting back together would be easy, but Sofia doesn’t want to go backward,” the source added.

As it stands, the California native has yet to publicly address her romantic life. However, Sofia and Cha Cha Matcha cofounder Matthew Morton appear to be going strong after first stepping out together in October. In fact, the two shared a passionate kiss at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills on November 2. The heir to the Hard Rock Cafe franchise, 27, likes Sofia “a lot,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time.