Tara Lipinski is doing triple loops! After years of fertility struggles, she and her husband, Todd Kapostasy, are finally expecting their first child via surrogate. “It was just so surreal. It couldn’t have been happening to us, like, we don’t get this news, this doesn’t happen to us. I almost didn’t believe it,” the former Olympic figure skater, 41, said of the moment she learned her surrogate was pregnant. “I was just sobbing. But, like, that ugly sobbing of just years of all this trauma pouring out of my eyes.” The couple began their journey to start a family way back in 2018.

“Tara has had four miscarriages, six failed IVF transfers and was diagnosed with endometriosis,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She’s kept this devastating roller-coaster ride a secret [but] feels that opening up about her infertility is important.”