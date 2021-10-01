Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Best Halloween Movies and Shows on Hulu

Boasting over 200 spooky movies and shows, Hulu is a one-stop-shop for all of your Halloween viewing needs. In its appropriately named Huluween collection, you can find movies and shows to fit any fear tolerance level and even all-ages content for the entire family to enjoy.

Let’s take a look at the 10 best Halloween movies and shows available on Hulu right now. From classic horror flicks to hilarious Halloween comedies, this list is sure to have something for everyone. So sit back, relax and trick-or-treat yourself!

Get Your Hulu Free Trial

Monsterland

# of Seasons: 1

Rating: TVMA

Cast: Kaitlyn Dever, Charlie Tahan, Bill Camp, Taylor Schilling, Adria Arjona, Charlotte Cabell, Vivian Cabell

IMDB Rating: 5.5/10

IMDb

Photo Credit: IMDb

Monsterland is an anthology Hulu Original series that explores monsters from deep inside of our nightmares. In the 8-episode season 1, we find all kinds of monsters, from werewolves to swamp monsters, shadow people, mermaids, and other strange beasts. This psychological thriller is based on the book North American Lake Monsters: Stories by Nathan Ballingrud and is sure to delight horror and Halloween fans alike.

There is no word yet on whether or not there will be a second season, but season 1 was originally released in October of 2020, so there is hope for a season 2 release soon!

Watch with a Hulu Free Trial

Little Monsters

Rating: R

Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Josh Gad, Kat Stewart, Alexander England, Diesel La Torraca

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10



IMDb

Photo Credit: IMDb

Zombie horror rom-com? Yes, please! Little Monsters, released in 2019, follows washed-up slacker musician Dave (Alexander England) and his nephew’s kindergarten teacher Ms. Caroline (Lupita Nyong’o), as they team up to save the kids and the world from a zombie invasion. Of course, music is the weapon of choice for defeating the zombies and preventing the apocalypse.

Watch with a Hulu Free Trial

The Addams Family (2019)

Rating: PG

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, Finn Wolfhard, Allison Janney

IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

IMDb

Photo Credit: IMDb

Young newlyweds Gomez and Morticia Addams flee persecution and relocate to an isolated town in New Jersey where “no one would be caught dead.” They live a secluded yet creepy life for the next 13 years until teenage Wednesday becomes curious about life outside the family mansion.

This star-studded animated take on the traditional scary family is entertainment for the whole family. Make sure to watch it now before the sequel The Addams Family 2 arrives in theaters in October.

Watch with a Hulu Free Trial

Child’s Play (2019)

Rating: R

Cast: Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Batemen, Tim Matheson, Mark Hamill

IMDB Rating: 5.7/10

IMDb

Photo Credit: IMDb

What’s better than watching the horror classic Child’s Play around Halloween? Watching the 2019 remake with improved special effects and a modern cast including Aubrey Plaza, Tim Matheson, Gabriel Bateman, and Mark Hamill as the voice of Chucky, that’s what.

The flick follows the original plot pretty closely, with updates and minor changes like how Chucky becomes “alive.” In the 2019 version, Andy is a 13-year-old teenager, whereas, in the original, he is a 7-year-old boy. So this Halloween, watch Child’s Play again…for the first time.

Watch with a Hulu Free Trial

Elvira Mistress of the Dark

Rating: PG-13

Cast: Cassandra Peterson, Kurt Fuller, Kris Kamm

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

IMDb

Photo Credit: IMDb

This 1988 classic film is based on the character of Elvira, which was created initially for Elvira’s Movie Macabre, which ran weekly in the early to mid-80s. Cassandra Peterson, Elvira herself, had the idea for a feature film.

The horror/comedy flick follows Elvira, who has just quit her job but needs to make $50,000 quickly to open her Las Vegas show. Luckily, she inherits a mansion and all of its contents (including a magical recipe book and dog). Elvira uses her wits, charms, and newly found magic to try and outsmart the townsfolk as hilarity ensues.

Watch with a Hulu Free Trial

The Houses October Built

Rating: NR

Cast: Brandy Schaeffer, Zack Andrews, Bobby Roe, Mikey Roe

IMDB Rating: 5.2/10

IMDb

Photo Credit: IMDb

This “found footage” flick follows 5 friends as they travel around the US in search of the true horror stories that happen behind the scenes at America’s manufactured haunted houses. Part documentary and part horror fiction film, the movie leaves it up to the viewer to decide what is real and what isn’t.

Watch with a Hulu Free Trial

Light as a Feather

# of Seasons: 2

Rating: TV-14

Cast: Liana Liberato, Hailey Ramm, Brianne Tju

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

IMDb

Photo Credit: IMDb

Five teenage girls play an innocent game of Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board. Then the horror begins. When the girls start dying off one by one, the survivors must race against the clock to understand what supernatural power they unleashed through the game in order to survive.

Watch with a Hulu Free Trial

The Omen (1976)

Rating: TV-14

Cast: Gregory Peck, Lee Remick, David Warner

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

IMDb

Photo Credit: IMDb

Sometimes the original is just better. Whether you are rewatching this classic supernatural horror flick or watching it for the first time, The Omen is every bit as good as it was in 1976. Mysterious, violent deaths follow Damien, the child secretly adopted by his father to hide the fact that his biological child had died. The family and the church would later recognize Damien as the Antichrist, whose arrival was prophesied in the Bible’s Book of Revelations.

The film spawned four additional Omen films including two sequels and the 2006 remake.

Watch with a Hulu Free Trial

Madagascar: A Little Wild — A Fangtastic Halloween

Rating (PG-13, R, NR, etc.): G

Cast: Shaylin Becton, Tucker Chandler, Luke Lowe, Amir O’Neil

IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

IMDb

Photo Credit: IMDb

A fun, Halloween-themed short film, A Fangtastic Halloween, brings together a wacky cast of animal characters as they try to accept their new habitat neighbor, a bat! Marty (voiced by newcomer Amir O’Neil) tries to protect his friends from this ominous new member, but in the end, he learns that you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover or a bat by its wings!

Get your Hulu Free Trial