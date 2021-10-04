Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No matter where you look these days, there’s another new product hitting the skincare market. From influencers pushing the latest must-haves to skincare brands promising to make you look 20 years younger, it can be overwhelming knowing where to begin.

Your skincare routine is as unique as you are, but we can all agree we want the same thing from our skincare — results. What makes a cleanser, mask, moisturizer or serum stand out is what it does for your skin.

A good skincare routine is only as effective as the products you use. With that being said, you don’t need to spend a fortune to take care of your skin. Finding the right products to improve your skin will make all the difference in the world. So whether your skincare routine needs a complete overhaul or just a few tweaks, we put together a list of the best skincare products of 2021!

The Best Skincare Products You Can Buy

The Best Overall Anti-Aging Serums: Tree of Life Anti-Aging Serums

Price: $29.95 for 2 pack

More and more consumers want organic skincare that’s effective and affordable. When it comes to choosing anti-aging serums that won’t break the bank but deliver results, the Tree of Life 3 pack is our pick! This set includes Vitamin C, Retinol and Hyaluronic Acid serums.

Vitamin C is best known for its ability to brighten the skin. The Tree of Life Vitamin C is 20 percent Vitamin C concentrate packed with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E. Not only will it take away the dullness, but it will also keep your skin hydrated while fighting off free radicals. It’s a great serum to make a part of your morning skincare routine.

Retinols are becoming an essential ingredient in everyone’s skincare routine. The Tree of Life Retinol Serum is clinical strength retinol containing Vitamin E, jojoba oil, green tea and witch hazel. We love this serum because it helps fight fine lines and wrinkles while also containing agents that treat and prevent acne and breakouts, support skin cell growth and turnover, promotes even oil production and minimizes damage from previous sun damage.

Hyaluronic Acid is another must-have product in a good skincare routine. It goes with Retinol so nicely, so naturally, we love this Tree of Life serum. A naturally occurring molecule in the body, Hyaluronic Acid, depletes as we age. This serum helps restore and maintain a youthful appearance while creating smooth, hydrated and firm skin.

Believe us — you want this powerhouse trio!

The Best Mask for Oily/Acne-Prone Skin: New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask

Price: $11.99

Many products claim to clear pores and stop acne, but few can deliver. Enter, The New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask. This mineral mud mask effectively cleans and unclogs pores by absorbing oil and soothing inflammation all over the body (not just your face!).

What makes this mask so special? The combination of powerful ingredients, including jojoba oil, magnesium, vitamin E and aloe vera, work beautifully together to remove dead skin cells, dirt and toxins without damaging your skin. You are left with skin that is hydrated, exfoliated, smooth and soft.

Whether you’re trying to control hormonal breakouts, clean out blackheads or want a more radiant complexion, this mask is a must-have for any skincare routine.

The Best Face Roller for Soothing Skin: BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha

Price: $16.99

Say goodbye to puffy, tired-looking skin! With almost 28,000 reviews on Amazon, this 2 for 1 at-home facial kit is a must-have to elevate your skincare routine.

The jade rose quartz face roller reduces puffiness by promoting circulation and lymphatic drainage, relaxes muscles and decreases wrinkles. The smaller side of the roller can be used under the eyes to decrease dark circles and swelling. The gua sha tool helps stimulate circulation and blood flow to relieve facial tension while promoting a brighter complexion and lifting and contouring the face. Try storing both tools in the freezer for a more refreshing experience!

The Best Toner for Glowing Skin: Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Price: $29.50

A toner is an essential part of any skincare routine, and we found the holy grail! This liquid exfoliant will immediately transform skin whether you have oily, dry, acne-prone, dull or textured skin.

Beta Hydroxy Acid (BHA, also known as Salicylic Acid) is the key ingredient that deeply penetrates to unclog & diminish enlarged pores, exfoliate dead skin cells, smooth wrinkles and brighten and even out skin tone. It will also help combat redness, wrinkles, aging and smooth skin for a more even appearance.

This toner is much gentler than an abrasive face scrub, and with no added fragrance or parabens, is ideal for even the most sensitive skin. This toner is a must-have skincare routine product, whether you are looking to fight the signs of aging, control breakouts or everything in between.

The Best Cream for Mature Skin: Seoul Ceuticals Snail Repair Cream

Price: $17.95

One of the latest ingredients to hit the skincare world is snail slime (also known as snail mucin). A solution for inflammation, dryness and loss of elasticity in mature skin, snail mucin is used in numerous Korean Beauty Brand products.

Dubbed a “repair cream,” Seoul Ceuticals’ Snail Cream works wonders on healing skin issues, such as dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles, redness, sun damage, and acne scarring. Along with some of the highest percentages of snail mucin extract (97.5 percent) on the market, shea butter, organic aloe, green tea, jojoba oil and vitamin E deliver hydration and nutrients to the skin.

Unlike many moisturizers on the market, this snail cream is non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores. It also helps to promote collagen and elastin formation and protects your skin from free radical damage while restoring hydration. While this cream is perfect for drier or mature skin, it’s also an excellent product for all skin types.

The Best Clay Mask for Sensitive/Combination Skin: Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay

Price: $14.95

There are a ton of clay masks on the market, but most contain a long list of ingredients. This mask contains just one: 100% natural calcium bentonite clay derived from volcanic ash. Bentonite clay is fantastic at absorbing excess oil and drawing out impurities in the skin.

You will need to mix the clay with a liquid to get a more paste-like consistency. Apple cider vinegar is a highly-recommended, but water works well if your skin is super sensitive. From there, you leave on 5-10 minutes, and you can literally feel the mask at work. Pores appear cleaner, acne starts to clear up, and your skin has an overall smoother feel.

With more than 44,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, you can’t go wrong with using this clay mask once or twice a week. And the best part? It can be used all over the body, as a foot scrub, on bug bites and even as an armpit detox!

The Best Sheet Masks for Dry and Sensitive Skin: Celavi Essence Facial Sheet Masks

Price: $11.99

Whether you are looking for masks you can use on more delicate skin, want a boost in hydration, or prefer something a little less messy, this mask pack from the Korean-based skincare brand, Celavi Essence, is a great go-to.

Natural ingredients enhance the liquid formula making the mask the best in its class for moisturizing benefits. We love it because the set comes with many main ingredient options, perfect for those who prefer to mix up what they put on their face or those who aren’t sure what works best for their skin concerns yet.

If you want to rejuvenate, revitalize and refresh your current skincare products, these masks are worth a try!

The Best Skin Care Tool for Removing Blackheads: GUGUG Skin Scrubber

Price: $17.84

Some blackheads can’t be removed with a skincare product alone and require a deeper extraction using a tool. If running to your nearest spa isn’t ideal, you need a tool that’s easy to use, won’t cause more skin damage and is effective.

The GUGUG Skin Scrubber uses high-frequency vibration to remove blackheads, whiteheads, keratin and dead skin. The stainless steel components make it safe to use, even if you aren’t a pro at extraction tools. This scrubber also has four modes to give your pores a deep-down clean while allowing your skincare products to become more effective.

The Best Cleanser for Exfoliating Skin: Nuria Defend Face Exfoliator

Price: $18.00

It’s no secret that exfoliating should be a part of your weekly skincare routine. Yes, even those with dry skin! One of the ways to rid impurities and dead skin cells is by using an exfoliating cleanser. A lot of cleansers can be abrasive, causing more damage to the skin.

Nuria Defend is a gentle cleanser that works tough on removing dirt, oil, and bacteria deep down without stripping your natural skin barrier. This face wash is one of our top picks because it doesn’t use harsh microbeads. Instead, it combines a powerhouse of vegan, cruelty-free ingredients, such as Ginkgo Biloba Extract, Lactic Acid and Glycerin.

What makes these three components so great together? Ginkgo Biloba Extract has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for a long time and is a natural, effective exfoliator that cleanses down to the pores. It will remove dirt, oil and makeup while protecting the skin from the signs of aging. Lactic Acid, a fruit and vegetable-based Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA), is found in many skin care products today. It stimulates and renews the skin’s surface while leaving skin brighter. Glycerin is a natural component that keeps skin hydrated, soft and supple.

The Best Ice Roller for Calming Skin: LATME Ice Roller

Price: $13.50

Ice Rollers are one of the newest skincare tools to gain popularity, and rightfully so. Much like the jade roller we mentioned above, Ice Rollers improve blood flow to reduce puffiness, lift and tighten and reduce the signs of aging. But it also has many more benefits that have us keeping one in our freezer at all times.

The LATME roller is super beneficial in the morning between skincare and putting on makeup. Even if you got little sleep, had a few glasses of wine or ate two plates of french fries the night before, no one will be able to tell after using this fantastic skincare tool. Using this for just 2-3 minutes a day will have your skin looking refreshed and rested.

The Best Skin Care Pack for Glowing Skin: I DEW Care Vitamin To Glow Pack

Price: $25

Looking for skin that glows, but want to test the waters first? This cruelty-free and vegan Korean beauty skincare set is for you!

Why do we love it? The superfood-focused, vitamin-packed ingredients are just what your skin needs to be its best. And at the price point, it gives you a chance to try out some pretty great products from a very affordable line.

With this set, you get the Bright Side Up Serum, a skin-boosting Vitamin C brightening serum with a light, jelly-like feel that instantly plumbs skin while adding hydration. The serum also has grapefruit extracts, whose powerful antioxidants are tough on the visible signs of aging and dull complexions while protecting the skin against external stressors like pollution and dirt.

Next up is the Say You Dew Moisturizer, a combination of Vitamin C and anti-oxidizing lemon extract. These two components combined brighten dull skin while the banana extract locks in moisture.

Lip care is part of skincare, so we love that the third product, Plush Party, is included in this set. Made with Vitamin C, hibiscus flower extract and cocoa butter, this leave-on mask will leave your lips feeling hydrated and smooth.

Which Skin Care Products are best for your Life & Style?

Skincare products and routines depend on your skin needs and goals. However, the best skincare routines should include protection, prevention and hydration.

When deciding on which products to add to your line-up, think about your main skincare concerns and look for the main ingredients that will address them. For example, if fighting acne and blemishes is on the top of your list, you want to look for products that contain salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide, like Paula’s Skin Perfecting toner. If you want to fade age spots or decrease fine lines, Tree of Life’s Retinol serum is key. Hydration is a vital component of healthy skin, even if you have oily skin. Products like Tree of Life’s Hyaluronic Serum and Seoul’s Snail Repair cream are must-haves to help balance your skin and keep it being too dry/oily.

A good skincare routine doesn’t have to cost a fortune. With this list, we hope you can find some things you love and glow like the star you are!