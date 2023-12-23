In need of a last minute holiday gift?! Uber One has you covered — and no, it’s not a ride! Uber One, in collaboration with Dr. Seuss Enterprises, has released A Very Grinchmas Kit, an exclusive gingerbread making kit complete with everything you need to get into the holiday spirit: a gingerbread version of Cindy-Lou’s pink Who-ville House to build together, delicious cookies of The Grinch and other familiar characters and a heartwarming hot cocoa recipe.

Available exclusively to Uber One members, the delightfully Grinchy kit will cost $49.99 (with $0 Delivery Fee, of course) and is available to purchase right now — right in the app.