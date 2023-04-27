Is he rooting for them or … ? Vanderpump Rules cast member James Kennedy weighed in on why he thinks his ex-fiancée, Raquel Leviss, and Tom Sandoval’s relationship will last.

“Just think about all the dreams they’re gonna have in each other’s bed and all the traumatic s—t they’re gonna go through,” the DJ, 31, said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, April 26, admitting that his wish for their romance to go the distance is “weird.”

James added, “As a couple, if they survive each other and go through it, hats off. … I wish them both luck. I wish them the best.”

As for whether the Bravolebrity “still care[s]” about Raquel, 28, he replied, “I am very busy in my own life. Like, I’m not waking up thinking about [the cheating scandal]. The first time I have to look at my phone, yeah, I get a little bit of a reminder. But, no, I’m not really thinking about [it]. I have no time, Andy.”

Shutterstock, Bravo

The VPR star also claimed that he noticed the former pageant queen was “always” a “massive fan” of Tom’s band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras.

James and Raquel previously dated from 2016 to 2021 and were engaged for seven months. In December 2021, the pair announced their split in a joint statement.

“After these five wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” the exes wrote via Instagram at the time. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

James has since moved on with his current girlfriend, Ally Lewber, as the two went Instagram official in March 2022.

After Raquel and Tom’s cheating scandal — dubbed “Scandoval” by fans — came to light in March 2023, James didn’t hold back in sharing his opinion about his ex’s affair. Life & Style confirmed on March 3 that the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner, 39, had cheated on his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix with the former Miss Sonoma County.

“Hope you all feel as sick as I do,” James captioned an Instagram post of a headline featuring Tom and Raquel’s affair. “This explains everything.”

He then followed up in a comment under his post, which read, “Read it and weep. Tom’s a f–king creep!”

James didn’t stop there, though. In response to an Instagram user who commented that Tom and Raquel “are the most vile subhumans I’ve ever met,” the electronic music producer wrote, “CORRECT.”