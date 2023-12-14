Vanessa’s Dream Vows

Vanessa Hudgens wed baseball beau Cole Tucker in the Mayan jungle on December 2. When the High School Musical star, 34, scouted out the location, “A lot of it was down an unpaved dirt road, and I thought, ‘There’s no way in hell we’ll be able to have our wedding here — how are we going to get our entire party out here down this bumpy dirt road?’” she recalls. But when she arrived at the exact spot where the wedding would be held, “I knew it was our place. I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia.”

Deion & Tracey Call Off Engagement

Sometimes it’s not meant to be. After more than a decade together, über- athlete turned football coach Deion Sanders and producer Tracey Edmonds, both 56, announced on December 3 that they have ended their engagement. “We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together,” the duo, who got engaged in 2019, said in a statement.

Harry & Meghan Snubbed by Longtime Friend!

Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, may be godfather to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie, but the Sussexes didn’t make the guest list for Hugh’s June 7 wedding to Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral in Cheshire, England. Hugh, 32, “wanted to include Harry,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style, “but he’s inviting King Charles and Prince William and worried that having Harry and Meghan there, too, would overshadow the big day. It’s actually quite a shame.”

Taylor Married Joe?!

She’s hot and heavy with Travis Kelce now, but Taylor Swift allegedly exchanged vows with then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn in 2020. Gossip hub DeuxMoi spilled on November 30 that the “Anti-Hero” singer, 34, and the British actor, 32, had a ceremony. “Many guests described it as a wedding, even though it might not have been legally binding,” said an insider. A rep for the singer denied the pair, who dated for six years before breaking up last spring, ever officially wed.