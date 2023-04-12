Revealing more details. As Jeremy Renner gets back on his feet following his near-death Snowcat injury earlier this year, the Hawkeye star has been breaking down his “35 or so” broken bones along with other injuries.

“We kept discovering them as we were going along. It went from critical order, like, priority of what I’m going to die from or not,” Jeremy revealed while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live in April 2023. “And then six weeks later, I’m finding another break and another break and another break.”

Not to mention, the actor did share one major injury involving his eye. Keep reading for more details.

What Happened to Jeremy Renner’s Eye?

During his late night talk show appearance, Jeremy said he “got lucky” in terms of what could have happened to him.

“It just missed every vertebrae, didn’t hit any organs, didn’t hit my brain, didn’t swell, nothing like that. My eye did pop out, that’s weird,” he added. “But I got pretty lucky that none of my organs got messed up. It pierced my liver but that wasn’t dangerous.”

When asked about his collapsed lung, the Avengers: Endgame star joked, “Yeah, that’s fine. I’ve got another one.”

Referencing his eye a second time, Jeremy said that his nephew Alexander Fries had to see all his injuries first hand after the accident occurred.

“I had to think about Alex’s [experience], because Alex was there during the entire time and he had his Uncle Jeremy on the ground,” the Hurt Locker star explained. “I didn’t see any of this stuff, but the blood everywhere, the thing and the eye, and all this stuff, right. I had to consider what his perspective was.”

What Happened to Jeremy Renner?

Jeremy was using a Snowcat snow plow machine at his Reno, Nevada home on New Year’s Day 2023, when the machine “crushed” him, according to the 911 phone call played during Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph.

“If I was there on my own, that would have been a horrible way to die, and surely I would have,” Jeremy told Diane Sawyer during the interview. “Surely. But I wasn’t alone. I was with my nephew, sweet Alex. And the rest of the calvary came.”

The American Hustle star explained what happened from his point of view during the same TV special, explaining that the Snowcat started to slip on ice before hurdling toward his nephew.

“He’s gonna get sandwiched by [the Snowcat] and the truck, so I try to jump back in the dang thing and disengage it,” Jeremy recalled. “You should be inside the vehicle when you’re operating it. It’s kind of like driving a car with your foot outside the car. It is what it was, and it was my mistake. And I paid for it.”