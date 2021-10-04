Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Curly hair — the envy of all those with straight hair. Yet, challenging at the same time. From frizz to limpness, if you have curly hair, you know what we’re talking about. Several products, tools, and styling tips promise to help with curly hair woes, but the first step starts in the shower. Finding the best shampoo and conditioner for your curly hair is key to creating healthy, shiny curls.

Whether your hair has waves or ringlets, curly hair needs moisture — how much and what kind depends on your hair type. Ingredients like coconut milk and honey found in Hask’s Curl Care line are just enough for those of us with fine hair while Jojoba Oil in Aussie Miracle Curls is what thick curly hair craves.

If your curly hair is causing you to feel defeated, fret no more! We put together a list of really good shampoo and conditioners for curly hair that will leave your hair protected, hydrated, and full of life (not frizz).

The Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Curly Hair You Can Buy

The Best Overall Shampoo and Conditioner for Curly: Luseta Curl Enhancing Coconut Oil Shampoo and Conditioner

For a duo to be best overall, it has to meet specific criteria in our book; cleanses without stripping the hair, adds needed moisture without weighing hair down, safe ingredients, and is suitable for all curly hair types. Luseta Curl Enhancing Coconut Oil shampoo and conditioner check all those boxes and more!

This gentle collection cleans hair strands of build-up, giving your curls more bounce. The lightweight formula won’t weigh hair down, but coconut oil still packs a lot of moisturizing power. We love the added vitamins and beneficial fats, like Rosemary Leaf Oil, which promote hair growth, slow down premature greying and help treat dry flaky scalps.

This sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner are organically formulated and are safe for color-treated and keratin-treated hair and all curl types. So you can look AND feel good using these to get gorgeous curls!

The Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Thick Curly Hair: Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl and Shine Duo

When used in shampoo and conditioner, sulfates are a big no-no as they can strip the hair and cause dryness—two things curly hair doesn’t need.

Many shampoos and conditioners, especially those for curly hair, are going sulfate-free. The Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl and Shine duo is our top pick for thick curly hair because of the additional strengthening silk protein, hydrating coconut, and hibiscus flower extract. This combo not only gently cleanses the hair but also adds back moisture and shine while fighting frizz and breakage. All while using ingredients that are ethically traded and sustainably produced.

The Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Definition: Not Your Mother’s Naturals Curl Defining Tahitian Gardenia Shampoo & Conditioner

If your waves or curls lack definition, we found your new holy grail! Not Your Mother’s Tahitian Gardenia shampoo and conditioner is free of sulfates, silicones, phthalates, parabens, gluten, and synthetic dyes. Instead, it is filled with all the good stuff to make your curly hair look its best.

We love both the mango butter for adding moisture, restoring elasticity, and reducing frizz and the Tahitian Gardenia flower to soften and enhance the shape of your natural curl. And if you wash your hair a lot, this is suitable for everyday use. So say goodbye to lifeless curls and hello to effortless va-va voom style!

The Best Shampoo and Conditioner for “S” Shaped Curly Hair: Aussie Miracle Curls Shampoo and Conditioner

Known as Type 3 hair, these curls range from loose, weightless loops to defined, springy corkscrews. That means the hair has a lot of body but inconsistent moisture levels due to oils getting trapped. As a result, the scalp tends to be oily, while the ends are dry and frizzy. Aussie Miracle Curls shampoo and conditioner to the rescue!

We love Coconut Oil for moisture, but Jojoba Oil is the show stopper in this product. Jojoba Oil works hard to balance the scalp and moisturize the hard-to-reach areas of “s” curls while reducing frizz. Try this duo out; we know you will see that Jojoba Oil and curly hair go together like peanut butter and jelly!

The Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Smoother Curls: Love Beauty & Planet Argan Oil and Lavender Set

Keep calm and turn dull, frizzy curls into smooth, shiny locks with Love Beauty & Planet Argan Oil and Lavender set. Bonus! In addition to shampoo and conditioner, you also get a leave-in cream with this set which is amazing for getting smooth and silky curls. We love this line because all of their products are free of silicone, dye, paraben, phthalate, propylparaben, and aluminum and are also cruelty-free and vegan.

Why do you need this for smooth, luscious curls? Love Beauty & Planet’s shampoo and conditioner use lavender and argan oil to nourish and hydrate your hair. Argan oil adds moisture while guarding the hair and scalp against everyday damage. That means your curls get protection from breakage and split ends. The French Lavender not only adds a calming, enchanting scent but also has antimicrobial qualities to prevent bacteria and fungi growth (excellent for sensitive scalps!).

The Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Curls with Dry Ends: Tresemme Curl Hydration With Vitamin B1

Dehydrated hair doesn’t just look dull and feel straw-like; it can also tangle and break easily. Are your curls screaming for hydration, particularly at the ends? Then you need to try this no-fuss, budget-friendly duo.

Tresemme Curl Hydration is formulated with vitamin B1 to replenish moisture back where your curls need it most, your ends. Dry, brittle hair is revitalized to smooth, hydrated, soft hair that is brushable and bouncy. With ends this hydrated, split ends and breakage don’t stand a chance.

The Best Shampoo for Transitioning Curly Hair: Shea Moisture Raw Shea Shampoo

Whether your hair is growing out from chemical treatment or has been exposed to excessive heat, it needs a lot of TLC to make it healthy again. Enter Shea Moisture’s Raw Shea Shampoo. Sea kelp, shea butter, and argan oil come together to deliver intense moisture to revitalize damaged hair.

Why do we love it? If you have thick curly hair (3A to 4C types we are looking at you!) or over-processed dry hair, the number of vitamins and moisture properties in this shampoo will strengthen and saturate each shaft of your hair. It’s like a really, really, really good reboot for your hair. So get ready to erase the damage and restore that healthy and shiny hair. Your hair will thank you!

The Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Color-Treated Curly Hair: L’Oreal Paris EverCurl Hydracharge Duo

You spend a lot of time and money getting that gorgeous color. So you need a shampoo and conditioner that’s going to protect your hair AND your color. : Adds to cart:

Not only is this duo sulfate-free, but also free of harsh salts and surfactants that can cause chaos and destruction on both your curls and color. Coconut oil gives the hydration your hair needs, while the vegan formula is light enough that it won’t weigh your hair down. Plus, all the ingredients work together to smooth down frizz and increase shine. The best part? When used together, your defined curls will last for 48 hours!

The Best Budget Shampoo and Conditioner for Curly Hair: Garnier Hair Care Fructis Curl Nourish

Garnier Hair Care Fructis Curl Nourish shampoo and conditioner is an excellent reminder that great haircare doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. With this duo, you get the same benefits as many other pricier shampoos and conditioners for curly hair just at a wallet-friendly price.

This sulfate-free, silicone-free, paraben-free formula contains coconut, jojoba, and macadamia oils, along with proteins and B vitamins to keep your curls strong, healthy, shiny, and full of life. And of course, we love a bonus! This set comes with leave-in cream that leaves air-dried hair nourished and frizz-free.

The Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Tight or Coarse Curls: Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Duo

The aloe vera and coconut water combination is a hydrating match made in heaven, especially for those with dry, flat curls. Shea butter is the secret weapon ingredient that thicker, tighter curls crave. It will replenish and softens thirsty strands.

Added bonus! Many reviews mentioned the luxurious scent that lingers for a while after you wash -like a tropical island getaway. Pina Coladas not included.



The Best Natural Shampoo and Conditioner for Curly Hair: Pure Nature Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner

Many products these days claim to be “natural,” but when you take a closer look, they are packed with yucky stuff that dries hair out, weighs it down, and causes itchy and flaky scalps. We love Pure Nature for everything it says it is and everything it says it will do.

Whether trying to maintain your Keratin treatment or your unruly delicate curls, we know you will love these two! Packed with Moroccan argan oil​ and intensified with collagen protein and keratin, this sulfate-free conditioner​ and shampoo are formulated to nourish hair deeply. And with an added thermal protectant with vitamins and antioxidants, your hair can stand up to blow drying, color, flat irons, or whatever else you throw at it.

Our favorite ingredient? Vitamin E penetrates through the hair’s cuticle, resulting in stronger, thicker, and healthier-looking hair. We even think our curly hair men will fall in love with this shampoo and conditioner!

The Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Fine Curly Hair: Hask Coconut Milk + Honey Duo

Are your delicate curls boring and lifeless? Give them all the shape and bounce with HASK Coconut Milk & Honey Curl Care shampoo and conditioner. Free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten, drying alcohol, and artificial colors, this set will have your hair feeling revitalized and ready to take on the world!

What makes this duo so great? Enhanced with hydrating coconut milk and nourishing honey, every wash cleanses the hair without stripping or stressing your curls (we know you have enough stress in your life). And with a memory curl enhancer, your curls are more defined, polished, and manageable. You got 99 problems; your hair shouldn’t be one.

Which Shampoo and Conditioner are best for your Life & Style?

We can use “curly” to describe a variety of hair textures. While it doesn’t matter how you define your hair type, it can be beneficial for finding the best shampoo and conditioners for your hair. Using the right products on hair washing days can make styling easy and efficient. (and so can these hair hacks!)

Regardless of your curl type, you want to look out for a few things when it comes to a good shampoo and conditioner for curly hair—first, hydrating ingredients. Look for formulas that contain components like natural oils, butters, and glycerin, like the shea butter found in Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate. When it comes to conditioners especially, be wary of silicones. Often used to add slip and shine, silicones tend to cause build-up over time and weighing curls down.

Last but not least, so no to sulfates and other harsh detergents. Using them in a shampoo and conditioner is a disaster for your curls as they cause dryness and stripping. Now go forth, and say goodbye to bad hair days!