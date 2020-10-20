Spend hours trying endless hacks for styling curly hair or do what everyone else who has gorgeous, bouncy curls is doing and give plopping a go. Not a dance craze, but a hair craze that pretty much guarantees that curls dry quicker with less fuss and damage.

All you need is a good leave-in treatment and a T-shirt!

How to Plop Like A Stay-at-Home Pro.

Step 1: The Pre-Plop Prep

Start with clean, right out of the shower, hair.

Then scrunch out excess water with a microfiber towel.

Next, to prevent frizz, add a dollop or two of your favorite leave-in treatment (SGX NYC Hair IQ), a styling oil (Abracadabra by SGX NYC), or a curl cream (Curl Power Nourishing Curl Cream by SGX NYC).

Step 2: The Plop

Lay out a cotton T-shirt on a large, flat surface with sleeves end closest to you

Flip your head forward so all your hair is in the center of the shirt. Place the bottom of the shirt at the nape of the neck

Tie the shirt sleeves in a knot behind your head

Tuck any loose ends and tighten your knot

Plop for 10-20 minutes, then diffuse or air dry

HERE’S WHAT THE PROS KNOW.

All curly hair is not the same and determining which leave-in treatment can be tricky. We like these by SGX NYC because they take hair variances into account (and are wallet-friendly). See which one is right for you.

FOR TIGHT TEXTURED CURLS, COILY HAIR & COARSE HAIR

Give dry, damaged textured, coily, and coarse hair some love with a simple pump of Abracadabra Invisible Styling Oil by SGX NYC. This ultra-nourishing 5-oil blend, smooths frizz and detangles strands, giving you pillowy soft curls. Available at Target.com.

Stylist Tip: No plopping, no worries. For times that require a quick blow-dry, Abracadabra Invisible Styling Oil packs some serious UV and thermal protection.

FOR LOOSE, TEXTURED HAIR

Thirsty curls love, and need, Curl Power Nourishing Curl Cream by SGX NYC. It is a must for loose, textured hair as it delivers weightless, bouncy, natural curls with definition that lasts. Plus, it fights frizz and humidity. Make sure to be generous when applying, your hair will (happily) drink it up. Available at Target.com.

Stylist Tip: Add to dry second-day hair to refresh, define for frizz-free curls.

FOR ALL HAIR TYPES & FINE, CURLY HAIR

You can rest easy with SGX NYC Hair 1Q 10-in-1 Leave-In Treatment — it’s a Type A multi-tasker. Combining hair rescue tech with skincare-inspired power serum, this treatment repairs damage, strengthens, controls frizz, hydrates and adds shine. It is great for all hair types, including fine, curly hair. Available at Target.com.

Stylist Tip: Reapply to dry hair to maximize results.