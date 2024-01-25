“In Da Club” to in da gym! Rapper 50 Cent clapped back at the rumors that he used Ozempic to aid in his 40-pound weight loss.

“What y’all talking about? Y’all wanna talk about weight loss? I was in the gym, I was working the f–k out, man,” ​50 Cent, 48, said in a Reel posted on Instagram on Wednesday, January 24. “And they say it’s Ozempic? I was running, I was running, I was doing what I had to do. You seen me on tour.”

The ​“Just a Lil Bit” artist added that he “weighed 253 pounds and came down to ​210.”

Fans noticed 50 Cent’s dramatic weight loss in photos he posted on Instagram, and many of them wondered if he was taking the popular weight loss drug. A few others joked that he should change his name to 25 Cent.

“Ozempic takes another, but I like Teddy Bear 50,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another commenter wrote, “It look like he’s taking [Ozempic.]”

However, several people came to the defense of “The Candy Shop” rapper.

“Super Bowl performance everybody laughed because he gained weight now everybody laughs because he lost weight?! I can’t with y’all,” chimed one person.

“This is a perfect example of a man wanting to be healthy. It’s not appreciated. People so judgmental,” wrote another commenter.

50 Cent/Instagram

Several other fans noted that 50 Cent’s weight loss could have underlying reasons. They likened the situation to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s weight loss before his death from colon cancer in August 2020 and urged others to not post negative comments.

“What’s crazy is everyone said after [Chadwick Boseman’s] death, y’all would be more respectful of people never know what they are battling and why they are losing weight but here y’all are in these comments talking so crazy and yet again y’all have no idea what 50 got going on. SMH,” scolded one fan.

50 Cent recently spoke about his new routine to help him get in better shape and part of it involved abstaining from sex.

“I’m focused, man, practicing abstinence is helping me train harder,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption of a photo of him looking stylish in a navy Gucci jacket on January 20. “I feel great, I think more people should try it.”

The rapper announced his new training routine shortly after New Year’s Day on January 9, as he promoted his brand of cognac on Instagram. 50 Cent explained that he “didn’t have time to be distracted” and that, in addition to practicing abstinence, he was “meditating and focusing on [his] new goals.” The rapper also continued to tease an upcoming project and said it was the “biggest project” he’s ever taken on.

The Grammy award winner has stayed busy since he exploded onto the scene in 2003 and adding another business venture to his plate doesn’t come as a surprise. From his G-Unit clothing line to his partnership with Glacéau to create his own enhanced water drink called Formula 50, 50 Cent has seemed to always have a new project in the works.