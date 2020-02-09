Unless you’ve been living under a rock this awards season, then you already know that Adam Driver is a top contender to win Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role at the 2020 Oscars for his role in Marriage Story. Unlike his character, Charlie, however, Adam’s relationship with wife Joanne Tucker is far from crumbling.

In fact, despite keeping their marriage incredibly low-key, the college sweethearts appear very much in love. That said, Joanne, 35, isn’t in the spotlight nearly as much as the former Girls actor. So, we decided to fill you in on five fast facts you need to know about Adam’s ladylove and their relationship! Keep reading for them all.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

How did Joanne and Adam meet?

According to a 2014 GQ story, Adam and Joanne met while attending The Juilliard School in NYC. Prior to that, he served two years in the Marine Corps. Adam made the transition to acting after getting into a biking accident and thus, being dismissed from the armed forces.

Do Adam and Joanne have children?

Yes! After years of speculation, Adam confirmed to the New Yorker in an October 2019 interview that he and Joanne are parents. Their son is now 3 years old.

What does Joanne do for work?

Joanne’s in the acting business! According to her IMDb page, she’s appeared in episodes of Girls and Billions, as well as the feature film The Report starring, well … her husband. Who says working with your spouse is a bad idea?

Will Joanne be at the Oscars with Adam?

So far, she’s attended the 2020 Golden Globes and BAFTAs, so we’re hoping the Academy Awards will follow suit.

Does Joanne have social media?

No Instagram, no problem! Similarly to Adam, Joanne has abstained from all social media presence. As much as we’d love to see sweet family photos, we respect their privacy. Plus, it makes their red carpet appearances that much more special.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!