It’s a boy for Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo! The ​couple welcomed their third child in January ​2023, but remained tight-lipped on the sex. During the November 2, 2023, episode of “The Mother Daze with Sarah Wright Olsen & Teresa Palmer,” Behati referred to the baby as “he” and “him,” indicating that she gave birth to a boy. This is the first ​son for the couple who already share ​two kids, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. Now, they’re a family of five!

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcomed Daughter Dusty Rose in 2016

On September 21, 2016, Adam and Behati welcomed their first child — a daughter. A few days after her birth, the parents announced her arrival in separate Instagram posts of the same picture.

Adam captioned his photo with her full name and birthday while Behati wrote, “Words can’t describe.”

Dusty Rose can credit her unique name to former talk show host, Ellen Degeneres. The Maroon 5 frontman made an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show in November 2016 and lamented about the pressure that comes along with naming a child.

“The name game is a tough game. Imagine you’re writing the best song you’ve ever written in your life and you have to name it. It’s really screwed up to put yourself through that,” he said.

He then revealed that he actually reached out to Ellen to help with coming up with a name, and she came back with a few options, including Dusty Rose.

While Behati wasn’t thrilled with the name at first, it eventually grew on her. Adam revealed he brought the name up again closer to Dusty’s due date and Behati decided she liked it after all.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Daughter Gio Grace Arrived in 2018

Two years later, Adam and Behati welcomed Gio Grace into the family on February 15, 2018. Behati had previously announced her pregnancy on Instagram in September 2017 as she posed in a bikini with a baby bump, writing, “ROUND 2…”

A few days after Gio’s birth, the Victoria’s Secret model shared a snapshot of Gio’s tiny toes, captioning the image, “She’s got her dad’s toes,” along with her name and birthday.

In another appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2018, the former Voice coach happily shared how much Dusty loved being a big sister.

“She’s obsessed with Gio,” Adam told Ellen. “Every morning when she wakes up, the first thing she says is, ‘Gio, Gio, Gio, Gio!’ And runs into her room. It’s really cute. Totally in love with her. She’s a little rough with her ’cause she doesn’t understand [being gentler] yet, so she’ll get in her face and do crazy stuff.”

Adam and Behati Welcomed Baby No. 3 in 2023

The couple has yet to reveal the name of their youngest child, and Behati only recently revealed she gave birth to a boy. People reported that the baby joined his sisters on January 30, 2023.

During her appearance on “The Mother Daze With Sarah Wright Olsen and Teresa Palmer,” Behati described her birth experience with her youngest, saying she fought a “roller coaster of emotions.”

“I’m pushing and I’m pushing and I think the hardest part for me was when he — I was so exhausted,” the mom of three said. “But I was in this state of bliss but also insane pain, and bliss and pain and bliss, and I was fighting this kind of, like, roller coaster of feelings and pain, like levels, and I was like, when are we stopping?”

The couple rarely shares clear shots of their kids, but in May 2023, Behati shared a roundup of family photos that included one of Adam holding the little boy up in the air while at the beach.