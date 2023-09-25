Whether you were a fan of Gilmore Girls or not, there’s a solid chance you’ve seen Alexis Bledel‘s work. After all, the Texas native got her start in Hollywood in the late ’90s — and her career has been going strong ever since!

Alexis is perhaps best known for playing Emily Malek on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, for which she won an Emmy Award in 2017. Given the nature of the series, the role was a huge departure from Alexis’ previous, more light-hearted work.

