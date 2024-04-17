The war over Château Miraval rages on. Angelina Jolie filed a countersuit against Brad Pitt, accusing the actor, 60, of refusing to let her sell her share of the French winery unless the actress, 48, signed an NDA that prevented her from speaking out about the “physical and emotional abuse” she and Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne endured. Angie’s lawyers claim that Brad had a history of getting physical with her — one that began “well before” their infamous 2016 flight.

It was, however, the first time that he’d allegedly been physically abusive with the children. According to the filing, the couple were fighting in the plane’s bathroom when one of the kids came to Angie’s defense. “Pitt lunged at his own child, and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him,” the docs state. “Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying.”

Days later, Angie filed for divorce, and an investigation was launched by the FBI, but no charges were ever filed. “Angie is glad the truth is finally out there,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Brad, on the other hand, is at his wit’s end, telling friends that this nightmare never ends. It just keeps getting worse.”