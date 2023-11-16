When Behati Prinsloo gave birth in January to her third child with Adam Levine, she says the Maroon 5 frontman, 44, was “right there with me” every step of the way. “It was so great,” the former Victoria’s Secret model, 35, gushed. Their son’s arrival — 10 days past his due date — marked a new beginning for the couple. Just four days after Behati confirmed that she and Adam were expecting, several women came forward, accusing him of sliding into their Instagram DMs. Model Sumner Stroh even claimed to have had a yearlong “physical” affair with the “Payphone” singer. Adam apologized for “cross[ing] the line,” calling it a “regrettable” period of his life, but insisted that things never went further than flirting.

Many wondered if their marriage would survive his lapse in judgment. “Behati never wanted to leave Adam, but if he’d been unwilling to change, she would’ve,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “A lot of work was done, though. Adam realized that he needed to get his act together.” And he did. “Adam never wants to come that close to losing Behati ever again,” says the source. “She and the kids are his world.”