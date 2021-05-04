Finding the best CBD oil in the UK

What is the best CBD oil in the UK? One of the most popular wellness questions of 2021.

Given the increasing popularity of CBD, more and more people are getting curious about finding the best CBD oil on the market.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of the natural compounds known as cannabinoids that is found within the cannabis plant. While most people know about the cannabinoid THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), high-quality CBD has a lot of benefits along with very few side effects.

Finding the best CBD oil UK is so important, because you want to ensure the CBD oil products you are consuming come from a high quality cannabis plant. Whether you are planning to use CBD capsules, CBD gummies, topical CBD products, or CBD oil, you want the very best for your wellness needs.

Below are six of the best CBD oil products in the United Kingdom.

The 6 best CBD oil brands available to buy in the UK

Blessed CBD is one of the best CBD oil products on the market. Such a CBD oil is ideal for people who are seeking safe, affordable CBD oil for pain, anxiety or other health issues.

The oil from Blessed CBD comes from high quality cannabis plants, which is one reason why the company has such a great reputation within the CBD industry. If you are looking for the best CBD oil UK, and you are not interested in vaping CBD but using it sublingually as an oil, then you cannot go wrong with Blessed CBD.

Blessed CBD also has a good range of products including CBD creams, capsules, and gummies. Their CBD oil is taken from 100% organic hemp plants using an advanced supercritical CO2 extraction process (no solvents!) and blended with a quality carrier oil that has the necessary fatty acids to ensure absorption, while their topical skincare products are very helpful for treating muscle or joint pain.

If you’re looking for the UK’s best CBD oil product, you can’t go wrong with Blessed CBD.

Learn more at: BlessedCBD.co.uk

Vibes CBD has high strength CBD oils, capsules, and gummies which means that you have a good range of choices for the way you want to consume CBD. Dosing is also very easy when you buy from Vibes CBD, as they clearly list how many mg of CBD are present in each product.

Vibes CBD oil is an excellent product within the premium CBD market. People who want a quick reaction within their body to CBD should use CBD oil tinctures. By placing the CBD oil on your tongue for a certain amount of time, you can get an outstanding outcome.

The CBD impacts your body within minutes, and you may be able to immediately start to feel pain relief and other benefits. If you do not enjoy the taste of CBD oil, you can try the Vibes CBD capsules to get a pleasant experience.

These capsules contain full-spectrum CBD oil, and the company uses a high quality extraction method that ensures all the flavonoids, cannabinoids and terpenes are present in the final product.

With Vibes CBD, you are buying quality cannabis hemp extract from a reputable company. We recommend starting with their 1000mg CBD oil, which is one of their popular best sellers.

Learn more at: VibesCBD.co.uk

3. Excite CBD

Rather than going onto high street and buying whatever CBD product you find, you should consider putting your money on Excite CBD. The company is based out of Scotland, scores very well on lab reports for pesticides and other contaminants, and uses pure CBD for all its CBD oil. Although they use a low pressure ethanol extraction method, their range of CBD products have already started to win awards.

Excite CBD is a top pick within the UK market, and you can get significant mg of CBD for a very low price. The company is among the best CBD oil brands, and all their offerings come with quality packaging and a reliable dropper that you can use to consume the oil or put it into your food or drinks.

4. Evopure

Evopure CBD is among the highest quality CBD that you can buy on the market, partly because of its terpene profile. Third-party lab results show that Evopure falls in the category of broad-spectrum CBD oils because the oil contains other beneficial cannabinoids (such as CBG) in addition to CBD.

The products are gluten-free, do not have any herbicides, and come from organic cannabis. You are buying the very best from Evopure, and you can use their products to potentially treat any number of short or long term ailments.

5. Love Hemp

Love Hemp is a tasty hemp CBD oil that comes in many different flavors, including peppermint, orange and a natural flavor. Despite coming in a 10ml bottle, the CBD content within their oil is very high, they do not use any non-GMO products, and the form of CBD they use in their oil is very high quality.

There is some debate about whether you should go with CBD that comes from a cannabis plant or a hemp plant. The truth is that both plants contain CBD, THC and other compounds, and there is no research to suggest that cannabis extract is better than hemp extract, when it comes to CBD.

If you want to buy CBD oil that comes from high-quality bud, does not contain any THC (non psychoactive effects), and is entirely safe, then you cannot go wrong with Love Hemp. Their organic hemp-based CBD products will serve you well.

6. CBDistillery

Based in Colorado, CBDistillery has a range of CBD products, which include CBD creams, CBD gummies, tinctures, softgels, vaping, and topicals. You can get everything under the sun from CBDistillery, and each product is high-quality and affordable.

You can get quality CBD oil, CBD vape products, CBD e-liquid, and much more from this quality CBD company. Their CBD products are perfect for first time users and enthusiasts alike.

If you are buying their vape products, you may need to buy appropriate vape pens that work with those CBD vape cartridges.

Buy from CBDistillery if you want CBD that is affordable, quality, and free of any harmful additives. Their customer reviews speak for themselves.

What is CBD and CBD oil?

CBD oil is short for cannabidiol oil, and is a chemical that is found within the cannabis plant. Cannabinoids, of which CBD is just one, are known to have a significant impact on the human body, which is why CBD is now being researched for medical purposes.

The way cannabinoids such as CBD interact with the endocannabinoid system in the body is why the product has such potential for wellness. The endocannabinoid system within the body relates to homeostasis, physiological functions, cognitive functions, and inflammation.

Doctors are finding there are many potential benefits to CBD for clients, including for issues such as epilepsy, depression, anxiety, long term pain, and much more. Anyone who is looking to buy CBD oil should note that it is different from hemp seed oil and cannabis oil, with the latter having its own characteristics.

There are some studies showing that full spectrum CBD may have more benefits, as compared to regular CBD products or CBD isolates. The reason is because of the entourage effect, which is how different types of cannabinoids, phytocannabinoid, and trace amounts of THC interact in the body to produce positive outcomes.

New research is also emerging about CBDA, or cannabidiolic acid, which is a form of raw or unheated CBD. Some studies show that CBDA could be even more potent than regular CBD. Although for most people, regular CBD is more than enough to potentially treat a number of short and long term ailments.

CBD regulations in the UK

Many people assume that CBD may be illegal in Europe and the UK, due to the restrictions on marijuana. CBD is currently legal in the UK as long as you follow the FSA’s rules.

Cannabis products that contain more than a specific amount of THC are illegal in many parts of the world, due to the psychoactive impact on the brain of cannabis sativa and indica strains. The UK regulations permit no more than 1mg of THC per product.

Typically, when buying CBD products, you are purchasing cannabis products that have almost no THC content. That is why CBD is legal in the United Kingdom, Europe, USA and many other countries.

Any CBD oil tincture, whether it is mixed with coconut oil, MCT oil or some other oil, is categorized as a food supplement in the UK.

While laws around cannabis do have a tendency to shift over time, thanks to efforts from the Cannabis Trades Association and other groups, CBD users have no need to worry. CBD oil, capsules, gummies and vape products are all legal in the UK as long as the brand you’re buying from follows the laws set by the government. CBD brands must now comply with the latest novel foods regulations outlined by the FSA in order to remain in the market.

Possible CBD side effects and risks

The potential health benefits of CBD are still being tested, and anyone who is thinking about using CBD or similar products should know there could be long term side effects that are not yet known.

One issue with using CBD is that certain products may show up on a drugs test, if your employer is testing for marijuana use. Anyone who is in such a situation, but still wishes to use CBD, should look into buying CBD isolate. Using CBD isolate is safe if you are subject to drug tests, as you will test negative for marijuana.

Each person must also determine the amount of CBD they can consume safely, without feeling any short term side effects. If you have any questions about CBD dosages, you may want to consult with your doctor. To start shopping for CBD oil products, click here.

Buying CBD oil products safely

When you are buying any product that is part of a relatively new market, you must be very careful about where you are putting in your body. The health benefits of CBD are beyond debate, but there is a difference between high-quality products and low-quality ones.

The type of CBD you buy will depend on your circumstances. Some people prefer using oil tinctures, while others would rather consume a CBD gummy or CBD capsule. You may prefer using CBD vape pens, as the effect is a lot faster compared to oils, gummies and capsules.

Purchase quality, legal and safe CBD oil drops, topical products such as CBD balms, vape pens and capsules from reputable sellers in the United Kingdom. The six CBD companies listed above are among the very best on the market, both for overall value and CBD effectiveness. If we had to pick one, we recommend going with Blessed CBD.