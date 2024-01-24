Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

Raise your hand if you’ve been personally victimized by a bra. We thought so! After all, most of us have experienced painful poking from underwire — not to mention discomfort from straps digging into the shoulders. Ditching bras in favor of braless looks seems like an ideal solution, but it’s not always practical. That’s where full-coverage bras come in handy!

We’ve found one of Amazon’s top-rated full-coverage bras, and we have to tell you all about it! The Playtex Full-Coverage Bra is made from a moisture-wicking stretchy microfiber fabric. It aims to keep you cool and dry, no matter how active you are. Best of all? It’s wire-free! No more pain from metal that peeks its pesky way through.

Get the Playtex Full-Coverage Bra for just $18 (originally $39) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

In terms of features, the bra boasts non-slip adjustable straps with a no-ride-up design. The straps are cushioned to relieve shoulder pressure. We love to see it! Plus, it comes with four-way support to reduce spillage on the back and sides. It also comes equipped with cool comfort fabric cups to provide cooling and comfort.

Available in sizes 36B to 46DDD, shoppers can snag this bra in nude or white. The color choice is perfect for everyday wear. It also features a hook and eye closure for easy removal.

Over 15,000 buyers gave this bra perfect five-star ratings, proving just how great it is. “It’s very comfortable, and my heavy girls are not sagging without an underwire,” one shopper candidly shared. “I can’t beat the price.” Another shopper raved, “I loved this bra so much I just ordered another one in a different color.” The shopper added, “Aesthetically it’s not the greatest but comfort and support are top notch. It makes the perfect everyday bra. Highly recommend.”

Looking for a bra that provides relief from everyday woes? This top-rated full-coverage beauty may be just what you need to leave you feeling fabulous!

