The June 2023 BET Awards brought out all the greatest R&B, hip-hop and rap performances this year, but the fashion came first when celebrities pulled up to the red carpet. And while some graced the photo-op in their best dressed attire, a few others didn’t hit the same mark and were considered the wort dressed.

Before she lit up the stage with her performance of “Lick or Sum” at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, GloRilla shined in a shimmering charcoal mermaid gown, complemented with a feathered bottom and black gloves. Having walked in with six nominations under her belt, the hip-hop artist reigned as one of the most recognized faces of the night in the music business.

Fellow music artist Ice Spice was also in attendance. However, her outfit just didn’t slay the same as GloRilla’s did. The “Princess Diana” singer wore a sheer black cut-out dress that looked as if it were literally torn to shreds backstage.

Nevertheless, Ice Spice always stuns in anything she wears as the naturally stylish star that she is.

Apart from music nominees, several other well-known names were nominated and awarded with a BET trophy.

Actress Angela Bassett won the Best Actress award, while her film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also took home the Best Movie of the year recognition.

In a twist of traditional award show fashion, there were two tied categories by the end of the night. For the Album of the Year award, both Beyoncé and SZA were recognized and Chris Brown and Usher tied in the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist category.

Several celebs weren’t able to attend the show due to busy schedules, but the ones who showed up didn’t hesitate to flaunt their unique styles — despite the fashion criticism a few received from online commenters.

Comedian Jess Hilarious rolled up to the BET red carpet wearing a totally see-through, silver floral-designed gown, and quite a few Twitter users weren’t thrilled by her gown choice.

“Not sure what Jess Hilarious was thinking when she wore that dress, it’s really pretty, but the lack of under garments is crazy,” one person tweeted, whereas another chimed in that her dress looked “terrible.”

Despite the negativity, Jess maintained a smile throughout the night.

