Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds divorced in 2010, but there is still lingering tension, dishes a source, specifically between the actress, 39, and Ryan’s second wife, Blake Lively. While everyone has moved on and started families of their own — Scarlett is married to Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, 41, and mom to daughter Rose, 9, and son Cosmo, 2; Blake, 36, and Ryan, 47, celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in September and welcomed their fourth child together in 2023 — “Scarlett and Blake do everything to avoid each other on NYC’s small social scene,” spills the source. “Since they both live in New York and attend similar events and red carpets for museums or charities, it’s a careful dance to make sure they are not at the same place.”